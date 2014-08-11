Mokotjo impresses as his new team FC Twente win

KAMOHELO Mokotjo made his debut for Dutch Eredivisie side FC Twente off the bench as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Cambuur.

Twente were trailing at the break when Mokotjo was introduced. He helped spark a second-half comeback to earn a point. The Bafana Bafana midfielder moved from PEC Zwolle last week.

Mokotjo came in for praise from coach Alfred Schreuder, who said his side had better control of the game with the South African in the midfield.

Compatriot Nhlakanipho Ntuli made his first professional appearance when he came off the bench for the Twente’s reserve side at VVV Venlo on Friday.

Bafana striker Tokelo Rantie played the final eight minutes for English Championship side Bournemouth as they trounced Huddersfield Town 4-0.

Dean Furman started for Doncaster Rovers as they begin life back in the English third tier following their relegation from the Championship last season.

Rovers thumped Yeovil Town 3-0 and are among the favourites for promotion from this division.

Bafana leftback Kgosi Ntlhe also started for Peterborough United in League One as they won 1-0 at Rochdale Town.

Andile Jali started as KV Oostende picked up a first win of the season with a 1-0 success at Cercle Brugge in Belgium.

Jali plays a key role as the holding midfielder that allows others to flourish and was praised again for his solid display.

Darren Keet was in goal for Kortrijk as they picked up a first win of the Belgian season with a 2-1 success away at Mechelen. The home side scored through a penalty that Keet got a hand to, but could not keep out.