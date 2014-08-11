Chiefs get good job done despite ‘rubbish’ pitch

KAIZER Chiefs were impressively clinical in dispatching of Free State Stars on an "Afghanistan-standard" pitch, said Amakhosi coach Stuart Baxter.

Chiefs ran out 1-0 winners on Saturday on a bumpy and dry Charles Mopeli Stadium pitch in Phuthaditjhaba made worse by rainy conditions to start their 2014-15 Absa Premiership campaign on the best foot.

"The pitch was rubbish," Baxter complained. "It’s better for me to say the pitch was rubbish after we’ve won. If you say it after you’ve lost then everybody says you’re making excuses.

"I thought we played very well on that pitch.

"I think I’ve (only) seen one in Afghanistan that was worse," the coach added half-jokingly.

Amakhosi were precise in their passing on the surface to dominate Stars. Baxter praised both sides for resisting aerial tactics.

Negotiating a tricky away encounter successfully was made more impressive by the results of other top teams. Champions Mamelodi Sundowns started with a home draw against Maritzburg United, and fellow title contenders Orlando Pirates suffered a home defeat to Moroka Swallows.

"At the beginning of the season everybody’s optimistic," Baxter said. "Everyone thinks they’re going to win the league.

"It’s only when the sand settles and people start going, ‘Oh well, we’re not doing so well,’ that their confidence gains. Until then you get those upset results.

"We go to the Free State, knowing it’s a difficult game, and if we don’t play well we can get turned over — so I’m happy to get three points.

"We’ve been trying to get this team to concentrate on performance. To be a bit more efficient and less flamboyant. There’s no point creating 25 chances if you get beaten 2-1, and I think it’s shown in that the players are becoming more clinical."

Amakhosi’s midfield of Willard Katsande, Reneilwe Letsholonyane and George Maluleka worked hard to dominate Stars.

"We’re without Bernard Parker, Shabba (Siphiwe Tshabalala) and Knowledge Musona, who are all outstanding No10s," Baxter said. "In the MTN8 we’ve bled George into the role, because it’s different to the others. What it gives us is a nice rotation (when those players are back)."

Scorer George Lebese is another to have started the season in form. "I think both the wide players have been good," Baxter said. "Mandla Masango has come back from the brink. He’s been here for a long time, both he and the club must have been thinking it is time for a new start.

"He’s never really produced what he does in training in matches. And yet in these two games he’s hit a level of consistency."

Masango scored two in Amakhosi’s 4-0 MTN8 defeat of Black Aces last week.

Baxter says it appears increasingly likely that Musona will be a Chiefs player this season. The striker, on loan from Hoffenheim in the last campaign, has been seeking a move overseas.

"I’m being given very encouraging signals Knowledge will stay. At this stage you’ve got to say, if he comes, great. We’re being told it’s a done deal. But many a deal has failed at the last second."

Chiefs’ Premiership campaign continues at Aces in Nelspruit on Wednesday.