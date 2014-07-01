Uruguay’s Suarez finally apologises for bite

MONTEVIDEO — Disgraced Uruguay striker Luis Suarez apologised on Monday to Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini for the bite that saw him banned for four months and expelled from the World Cup tournament in Brazil.

Suarez acknowledged for the first time that the Italian was bitten. "I deeply regret what occurred," said the 27-year-old Liverpool striker on his official Twitter account.

"I apologise to Giorgio Chiellini and the entire football family. I vow to the public there will never again be another incident like (it) ."

Chiellini, who said the ban was excessive, reacted quickly to Suarez’s apology. "It’s all forgotten. I hope Fifa will reduce your suspension," the Italian defender tweeted.

Suarez bit Chiellini during Uruguay’s 1-0 win over Italy last Tuesday that took the South Americans into the World Cup last 16. But Uruguayans were beaten by Colombia on Sunday.

The prolific striker denied the charges against him. He argued before a Fifa disciplinary commission that he had lost his balance and there was no bite.

But within 48 hours of the incident, Suarez was handed a four-month ban from all football activities, suspended from nine internationals and fined Sf100,000 ($112,000 ). It was his third offence of biting an opponent.

He returned on Friday to Uruguay where the sanction has caused national outrage. President Jose Mujica slammed Fifa leaders as "sons of bitches" for imposing the sanction.

But Suarez said: "After several days of being home with my family, I have had the opportunity to regain my calm and reflect about the reality of what occurred during the Italy-Uruguay match on June 24, 2014.

There had been "contradicting declarations" of the events but that he had no "intention of interfering with the good performance of my national team".

"The truth is that my colleague Giorgio Chiellini suffered the physical result of a bite in the collision he suffered with me". For this: "I deeply regret what occurred.

"I apologise to Giorgio Chiellini and the entire football family. I vow to the public that there will never again be another incident like."

Despite his denials, the disciplinary commission gave a damning assessment of Suarez’s actions in its final report, which was leaked to various media. "The offence was carried out directly against an opposing player, while the ball was not being disputed, and it was done deliberately, intentionally and without provocation," it said.

Several football leaders inside and outside Fifa have advised that the Uruguayan striker should seek counselling.

AFP