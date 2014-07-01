Sport / Soccer

‘Deputy’ Lavezzi gives Argentina two systems

01 July 2014 - 11:13 AM Andrew Downie

SÃO PAULO — Argentina manager Alejandro Sabella on Monday paid tribute to Ezequiel Lavezzi’s versatility and good-humoured presence in the squad, saying the striker would be an able deputy for Sergio Aguero if he is not fit to face Switzerland.

Sabella would not reveal any details of his team ahead of Tuesday’s last-16 match in São Paulo, but praised Lavezzi and said he gave the team different attacking options. "In case Lavezzi plays, he can play in two different positions," Sabella said.

"He can play as a striker or on the right or left wing so we can use two systems with one player. But I am telling you the line-up is not decided yet."

Aguero was substituted in the 38th minute of Argentina’s 3-2 win over Nigeria in their final Group F game and is doubtful to face the Swiss. Argentina have won all three matches in the tournament but have relied heavily on Lionel Messi, who scored four of the team’s six goals.

They also have Rodrigo Palacio, who is recovering from a minor ankle injury, and Gonzalo Higuain, who is struggling to reach peak fitness after a spell on the sidelines.

That leaves Lavezzi, who replaced Aguero in two of the three games, as the player most likely to start up front and Sabella praised his patience and group ethic. The 29-year-old striker, known as the squad’s joker, is popular with his teammates. "He has been with us since the qualifying rounds," Sabella said.

However, he warned that his team will need to be at their best to beat the Swiss, and said there was no room for error. "The team is well-spirited, but this is a different phase and mistakes are unacceptable," he said.

