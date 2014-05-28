Bidvest Wits vow not to let Vilakazi go to other PSL sides

NEWLY crowned Footballer of the Year Sibusiso Vilakazi will not be joining any other Premier Soccer League (PSL) side, his club vowed on Tuesday, dashing the hopes of Kaizer Chiefs, who have been feverishly chasing the Bidvest Wits captain.

The 24-year-old Vilakazi, who scooped all the major awards at the PSL end-of-season awards earlier in May, is still looking to leave, and CEO Jose Ferreira confirmed that arrangements for his return to Denmark were well advanced. "I can tell you categorically we will not be selling him to any other PSL team," he insisted. This means Chiefs have been rebuffed for a second successive year.

This time last year they attempted several times to persuade Wits to sell the classy midfielder. Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has revived his club’s interest in recent weeks, with several attempts at negotiations. Motaung and Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter, who is now overseas on holiday, are both keen admirers of Vilakazi’s skills and style.

Ferreira said arrangements for Vilakazi, who also won the prestigious Players’ Player of the Season, to go back to Brondby were being finalised.

"We are busy working on it right now. He’ll be going there next month for a proper assessment." Vilakazi had a brief trial at Brondby in March, but had to dash back after just three days to play a league match for Wits after a late change in the fixtures by the PSL.

Vilakazi’s trial in Denmark had been fixed for an entire week because Wits originally had the weekend off.

They were told of the re-arranged fixture only after the trial had been arranged.

Rather than frustrate Soweto-born Vilakazi by cancelling his dream chance, Wits allowed him to go anyway.

However, he had only in effect three days to show his stuff to the Danish club. They now want a better look at him before making a bid.

This means Vilakazi will miss the start of Wits’ preseason training when the players go back for the new season.

Brondby and Wits have a co-operation agreement.

But if the Danish club want the player, they can expect to pay a considerable fee.

Ferreira said there was also a chance that his club might travel to Denmark for their pre-season preparations.

Plans for a 10-day trip to Brondby, plus several friendly matches against tough opposition, were being studied but no decision had yet been made.