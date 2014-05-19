Coaches pick Vilakazi as footballer of year

THERE will be continuing debates about who should have been the deserving winner of the footballer of the season award, but the Premier Soccer League coaches have had their say: Sibusiso Vilakazi, the Bidvest Wits midfield maestro and skipper, is their choice.

On Sunday night, Vilakazi picked up a few accolades, including the most coveted when he was named the footballer of the year and handed the R250,000 prize money that came with it.

The Bafana player, who was a shock omission from the national team squad that will travel to Australia and New Zealand this month, succeeds Kaizer Chiefs’ Itumeleng Khune, who was the big winner this time last year.

Vilakazi was voted ahead of Amakhosi’s Willard Katsande and Mamelodi Sundown s’ Alje Schut.

Katsande and Schut also had outstanding campaigns, helping their clubs finish runners-up and Premier League champions respectively. In the build-up to Sunday night’s awards, Schut seemed the favourite. However, the coaches’ votes confirmed that he was not.

Vilakazi helped Wits to a third-place finish and the highest number of Premier League points for the club since 1965. In a season that had more misses than hits, Vilakazi was one of only three players to score a hat-trick and managed 10 goals in 31 games from all competitions.

He was sadly on the losing side in Saturday afternoon’s Nedbank Cup final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, going down 3-1 to Orlando Pirates. But Vilakazi picked up the player of the tournament and pocketed R150,000 to add to another award given to him by his peers in the Premier League — the player s’ player of the season. That is another award of R150,000.

The honour that will stir less of a debate is the coach of the season award, voted for by journalists, which went to the championship-winning coach Pitso Mosimane, of Sundowns, the obvious choice. Candidates included Chiefs’ Stuart Baxter, the recipient of the award last year, and Clive Barker, who managed to secure a top-8 finish for rookie club MP Black Aces.

The award that is frowned upon, but still had to be rewarded with R25,000 prize money, went to Bernard Parker for finishing the season with 10 goals, making him the top scorer in the Premier League.

Other awards

Absa Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season: Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs)

Absa Premiership Young Player of the Season: Keagen Dolly (Ajax Cape Town)

Absa Premiership Goal of the Season: Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament: Kwanda Mngonyama (Bidvest Wits)

Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament: Mogakolodi Ngele (Platinum Stars)

MTN8 Last Man Standing: Robert Ng’ambi (Platinum Stars)

Referee of the Season: Zolile Mthetho

Assistant Referee of the Season: Edward Madidilane