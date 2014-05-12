Zenit fans attack Dynamo captain

MOSCOW — Zenit St Petersburg supporters invaded the pitch on Sunday and attacked Dynamo Moscow’s captain as their side were headed for a shock home defeat in a key game in Russia’s title race.

Andre Villas-Boas’s side were losing 4-2 in the 87th minute when Zenit fans launched their assault and forced the game to be abandoned.

One fan punched Dynamo skipper Vladimir Granat twice in the head. Granat was helped from the field in a daze with reports saying he had suffered concussion.

Dynamo officials said they would launch legal action.

"The attack on Granat is without doubt a criminal offence," the Interfax news agency quoted one senior Dynamo figure as saying.

"I believe that the law-enforcement authorities should investigate this case." Zenit said the club were trying to identify the fan who attacked Granat.

"The fans’ unruly behaviour is a serious blow for the club’s reputation," Zenit press service chief Yevgeny Gusev said.

"The club and the police are trying to identify the person who attacked Granat. We’re also preparing evidence for launching legal action against him.

"We believe that the persons guilty of this incident will suffer punishment for their actions."

Zenit face an automatic 3-0 defeat — which will have a serious effect on their chances of winning the title — and other sanctions.

The head of the Russian Football Union disciplinary panel, Artur Grigoryants, said a decision on the case would be taken on Wednesday. "We need to collect the documents and to hear the match officials’ evidence," Grigoryants was quoted as saying by ITAR-TASS news agency.

The head of the Russian Premier League’s security service, Alexander Meitin, said a new law on fans’ behaviour, brought into effect this year, should be used to deal with the incidents.

Under the new law, persistent troublemakers can be banned for up to seven years.

"Now is the right moment to use the new law," Meinit was quoted as saying by the R-Sport agency.

"Those who initiated the incidents should be banned from attending football matches under this law."

Last season Zenit were handed a 3-0 technical defeat at Dynamo after a firecracker thrown by one of their fans injured Dynamo goalkeeper Anton Shunin.

AFP