Curtain drops on challenging season

THE curtain will come down on the Absa Premiership on Saturday after an arduous season that even the Premier Soccer League (PSL) conceded on Thursday has been one of the most challenging in years.

The passing of former president Nelson Mandela in December, the staging of the African Nations Championship four months ago, and inevitable fixture postponements, were some of the pitfalls that PSL GM Derek Blanckensee said kept league officials on their toes over the past nine months.

"At one stage we were going to have (the African Nations Championships) matches and then at one stage we weren’t," Blanckensee said on Thursday. "So I think the important lesson there is to take a decision early about what is going to happen and not change during the season.

"Some of the things were unavoidable and when former president Nelson Mandela passed away, there was nothing we could do about it. You cannot plan for that but you have to deal with it as it happens."

Complicating matters further for the PSL was the burden of finding a way to finish the season two weeks earlier than usual as this is a World Cup year.

"Even with the enormous complications we had, we managed to finish the season two weeks earlier than normally," Blanckensee said.

With the destiny of the league title decided on Tuesday night — Mamelodi Sundowns were crowned champions — the remaining interest is on the identity of the sides that will contest the promotional play-offs.

And then there is the small matter of honouring the players, the coaches and the officials who stood head and shoulders above the rest this season.

The PSL unveiled the nominees on Thursday, and the winners will be announced at a gala dinner to be held on May 18 at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Judging panel convener Farouk Khan conceded that this season did "not really rank up there with the best", but said that he did not agree with those who believed that the annual awards ceremony should have been scrapped.

"The awards are there to motivate, and maybe these awards should motivate people to do better next season," Khan said.

"If you just scrap awards, then you are saying the league has been a failure. I do not think that the league has been a failure, and there have been highlights.

"There are a couple of areas that need to be improved but I think we are working towards that. This is part of the process to incentivise people to do better."

The full list of nominees:

PSL Footballer of the season (R250,000):

Alje Schut (Mamelodi Sundowns) Sibusiso Vilakazi (Bidvest Wits) Willard Katsande (Kaizer Chiefs)

Absa Premiership Players’ Player of the Season (R150,000):

Sibusiso Vilakazi (Bidvest Wits) Teko Modise (Mamelodi Sundowns) Willard Katsande (Kaizer Chiefs)

Absa Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season (R50,000):

Anssi Jaakkola (Ajax Cape Town) Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs) Moeneeb Joseph (Bidvest Wits)

Absa Premiership Young Player of the Season (R50,000):

Abbubaker Mobara (Ajax Cape Town) Gabadini Mhango (Bloemfontein Celtic) Keagen Dolly (Ajax Cape Town)

Absa Premiership Coach of the Season (R75,000):

Clive Barker (Mpumalanga Black Aces) Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns) Stuart Baxter (Kaizer Chiefs)

Absa Premiership Goal of the Season (R50,000):

Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns) Knowledge Musona (Kaizer Chiefs) Puleng Tlolane (Polokwane City)

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament (R150,000):

Jabulani Shongwe (Bidvest Wits) Oupa Manyisa (Orlando Pirates) Sibusiso Vilakazi (Bidvest Wits)

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament (R50,000):

Kwanda Mngonyama (Bidvest Wits) Thabo Moloi (SuperSport United) Vincent Pule (African Warriors)

Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament (R200,000):

Lennox Bacela (Orlando Pirates) Mogakolodi Ngele (Platinum Stars) Robert Ng’ambi (Platinum Stars)

MTN8 Last Man Standing (R80,000):

Lennox Bacela (Orlando Pirates) Vuyo Mere (Platinum Stars) Robert Ng’ambi (Platinum Stars)