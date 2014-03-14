Vermezovic turns up heat ahead of Soweto derby

VLADIMIR Vermezovic, the recently appointed Orlando Pirates coach, was on the charm offensive on Thursday, turning it up ahead of his first Soweto derby against rivals Kaizer Chiefs, his former employer.

In his first press conference since arriving in South Africa and getting his work permit just in time to call the shots from the Bucs dugout in Saturday’s clash of titans at FNB Stadium, "VV" said he had returned to enhance his CV. While with Amakhosi for nearly three years, the coach won two back-to-back Telkom Knockout trophies before being sacked with seven Premier League matches remaining.

"It’s good to see old faces, but my aim is to win this game and make half of South Africa happy," Vermezovic said. "It’s a nice past to have and I now get to say I coached two of the biggest clubs in South Africa, but I had unfinished business from the last time.

" I can’t say who will start the game against Chiefs, because I will have to kill you after that. But no, seriously, I know what their players are capable of.

"I know Bernard Parker, Siphiwe Tshabalala and I know Knowledge Musona too. This means we have to give special attention to those guys.

"But we also have talented players at Pirates, who have just been struggling with their confidence and were tired."

The Serbian won his first match in charge on Wednesday night when the Buccaneers narrowly beat Moroka Swallows 1-0 in Dobsonville — a crucial victory that revived their championship hopes after Chiefs suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Platinum Stars at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on the same night.

"We are very close to the title," Vermezovic said. "They told me when I arrived that in 2005 Pirates were about 11 points clear in the race but they lost it in the end.

"Maybe history can repeat itself, you never know."

Vermezovic’ s counterpart, Stuart Baxter, tried his best to deflect attention away from the Glamour Boys ahead of the 152nd derby between the two sides. Chiefs still lead the Premier League standings by six points with 10 matches left.

"Our schedule does not make us favourites," Baxter said. "Other people will probably be licking their lips, I am sure, when we go to the Congo for our Champions League game and then come back to play in the Nedbank Cup.

"Then Sundowns after that. We’ve got to meet that challenge and if we can’t, well, we probably don’t deserve it."

Baxter said he had not reflected on his side’s lead at the top. " I haven’t been looking over my shoulder ."

Chiefs will restore striker and the league’s top scorer Parker to the startling line-up after Baxter rested him against Stars, while Vermezovic confirmed that defender Rooi Mahamutsa was now "100% to play". The Bucs defender is yet to play this year because of injury.