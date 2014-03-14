New coach aims to take Banyana to higher level

THE South African Football Association (Safa) is introducing a major overhaul in women’s soccer, which started on Thursday with the appointment of Fifa (world football governing body) instructor Vera Pauw as new Banyana Banyana coach.

At a media briefing, Safa president Danny Jordaan and executive member Ria Ledwaba said that Safa went for Pauw because of her huge experience coaching at the World Cup.

A former Dutch international player and national coach, Pauw replaced Joseph Mkhonza, who will work with the men’s junior national team coach, Shakes Mashaba.

The 51-year-old, who has also coached the national teams in Scotland and Russia, will arrive in the country on March 17. Two days later, Pauw will be in camp at the High Performance Centre in Tshwane with 40 players, including those from the Banyana Banyana squad.

"The selected team will play a friendly match against Namibia on March 20 to prepare for an African Women’s Championship qualifier against Comoros scheduled for May," said Safa technical director Fran Hilton-Smith.

Should Banyana Banyana beat Comoros, they will secure a place in the African Women’s Championship finals in Namibia in October, where the top three countries will qualify for the 2015 World Cup finals in Canada.

Mkhonza, who did well with Banyana Banyana — including guiding the team to the 2012 London Olympics — will also serve as a national selector.

"All the women’s national teams will be coached by women, Vera will be assisted by two South Africans," said Jordaan. "We have people like Desiree Ellis, Amanda Dlamini and Simphiwe Dludlu attending coaching courses. At the end of Vera’s term, we want a South African to take over.

"In 2016, we will host the Under-20 World Cup finals.

"We want to form a strong base from that tournament as Banyana Banyana will bid to host the 2019 World Cup.

"We want to see Banyana Banyana being a world-class team at that time; we also want to see Banyana Banyana qualifying for the 2015 World Cup.

Ledwaba said: "We want Banyana Banyana to perform better, they have been doing well as compared to Bafana Bafana. Banyana Banyana have qualified for all the continental championship finals, while Bafana Bafana have missed two or three."

Pauw, who helped establish a women’s professional league in Holland, said in a statement recorded for Thursday’s announcement it was a great honour for her to coach Banyana Banyana.

"I am excited to become part of this ambitious project in which we can develop our girls into international stars. Safa is aiming high with women’s football," she said.

"President (Danny) Jordaan has expressed this in his new year message because women’s football is the fastest-growing sport in the world.

"There are plenty of opportunities in which we can use football to enhance the future of women in general. South Africa has massive potential in development structures," she said.

"I am looking forward to this new challenge of taking Banyana Banyana to the next level, we are aiming high with Banyana Banyana."