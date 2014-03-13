Big result for Pirates in title race with victory over Birds

ORLANDO Pirates earned a big result in the Absa Premiership title race in new coach Vladimir Vermezovic’s first match, with their 1-0 win against Moroka Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium on Wednesday night.

Kermit Erasmus’s early strike was enough to secure Pirates victory, despite nervous moments at the end, in the first of two Soweto derbies to be held this week.

Bucs moved up a place into fourth, and even their faint title hopes received a boost as they closed the gap with leaders Kaizer Chiefs to 10 points, with a game in hand.

Pirates had Vermezovic on the bench, having secured his work permit. Also on the bench was new striker Lehlohonolo Majoro, who made a second-half debut.

Both are set to face their former team in Saturday’s derby against Amakhosi at FNB Stadium. Pirates rested Happy Jele with a knock, with Lucky Lekgwathi returning from injury, and Bucs brought back out-of-favour Tlou Segolela for Khethowakhe Masuku.

Swallows coach Zeca Marques welcomed back defensive midfielder Asavela Mbekile from suspension. While Bucs were looking for a confidence-boosting win ahead of the derby, the Birds were out to reverse a six-match winless run in 2014.

Swallows have looked a club in some disarray since their contract with sponsors VW ended in December.

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs 15-game unbeaten winning streak came to an abrupt end last night at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium with their 2-0 loss against Platinum Stars.

Siphelele Mthembu and Robert Ng’ambi scored on either half to make it 2-0 and bury the Absa Premiership log leaders Amakhosi.

Both goals came as a result of sloppy defending from Chiefs, and Dikwena, a side not shy in front of goal, made them pay. As early as the ninth minute, Amakhosi midfielder Willard Katsande gave away possession and Ng’ambi made the most of it by setting up striker Mthembu to put one past Reyaad Pieterse, who’s been filling in for the injured Itumeleng Khune, the Chiefs skipper.