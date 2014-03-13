Arrows acquire Katongo to sharpen blunt strike force

GOLDEN Arrows owner Mato Madlala and veteran defender Joseph Musonda tag-teamed to convince Zambian skipper and striker Christopher Katongo to join the relegation-threatened outfit, coach Shaun Bartlett revealed on Wednesday.

Katongo, who has been without a club for a year after he abruptly left Chinese side Henan Jianye, this week signed a four-month contract with Arrows in the hopes that he would help them escape the relegation dogfight. Musonda is Katongo’s countryman, and the two were part of the Chipolopolo squad that won the 2012 African Nations Cup.

"I think this will be a new challenge for Chris without focusing too much on the financial side of things, which the bigger clubs would have probably offered him. For me the credit should go to the owner of the club and Musonda. They both played a critical role in getting Chris here," Bartlett said.

Katongo, 31, had hinted after winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Zambia that he wished to end his career in South Africa — where he rose to prominence when he played for Jomo Cosmos between 2004 and 2007. He has had spells at Brondby in Denmark and the German Bundesliga’s Arminia Bielefeld thanks to his eye for goal while with Cosmos.

"It’s good to finally have a proven goal-scorer with quality," said Bartlett, whose Arrows side is languishing at the bottom of the Absa Premiership table. "The sooner he gets going the better because that’s what we have lacked this season."

The arrival of Katongo in the Premier League is similar to Chippa United’s rescue mission last season, when they acquired the services of former Manchester City and Portsmouth forward Benjani Muwariwari to help them avoid the drop. However, the Zimbabwean made a little impression and United were relegated.

"We need leaders on the pitch because as coaches we can only go as far as preparing the team for the match on the day. Chris will prove that age is just a number and will be an example for the youngsters," said Bartlett.