Pelembe master of his own destiny — Mosimane

PITSO Mosimane says Elias Pelembe’s future at the club is in his own hands, but the irony is that the Mamelodi Sundowns coach is the one who has been leaving him out of the team.

"I am not sabotaging Pelembe," said the coach, after excluding the 2008 Premier Soccer League player of the season from the club’s 10th match of the campaign. Pelembe has yet to make an appearance for Sundowns, and Mosimane says it is the player’s fault.

"Places are up for grabs in this team, but you work for it," the coach said. "We have a big team and whoever comes in wants to take their chance.

"I like Pelembe, he is a highly technical player. He played last week (in a friendly) against Wits and Roses United and after 20 minutes he came to me and said ‘coach, I don’t have the legs’.

"Okay, he should recharge the battery and he can come back into the team."

Mosimane was buzzing after the Brazilians left it until late to beat Free State Stars 2-1 on Wednesday night at Loftus Stadium, courtesy of a goal by veteran midfielder Surprise Moriri in the 85th minute. The win took Downs to the top of the table with 17 points from eight matches.

Pelembe and a number of the club’s high-profile players watched from the stands, including former skipper Teko Modise.

Mosimane said he did not yet have a preferred starting 11 despite Sundowns heading into the Christmas break, at which point they are likely to have played 15 matches — the Premier League’s halfway mark.

"I don’t have the team settled yet," he said and pointed out that Rodney Ramagalela had made his debut against Stars on Wednesday night. "I’ve got a lot of new players and I have not found the team yet ."

Mosimane said Pelembe had a home at Sundowns. "His future is very bright here.

"These are my players and I love them. I have not got time to waste sabotaging them.

"I tell them every day that my door is open and they can come see me if they think I am sabotaging them. But so far, no one has knocked on my door ."

Sundowns travel to cross-town rivals and 12th-placed AmaTuks on Saturday evening and Mosimane admitted he is tempted to hand 33-year-old Moriri his first start of the season.

"Think about what he has done when he’s come off the bench," he said. " As long as he can score the goals, come in and make a difference and show his experience, maybe I have to put him in the starting line-up.

"He says to me he has to start, and I respect that. Maybe it’s time I gave him a chance ."