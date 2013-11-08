Bucs plot against Egypt giants

ORLANDO Pirates coach Roger de Sa said on Saturday he was likely to introduce "like for like" in the absence of suspended Andile Jali and Happy Jele, and would not risk reshuffling his defence for Sunday’s Caf Champions League final second leg against Al Ahly.

At 1-1 from the first leg, there are 90 minutes in Cairo’s Arab Contractors Stadium between Pirates and glory that would match their 1995 Champions League triumph.

De Sa said previously out-of-favour club captain Lucky Lekgwathi was likely to replace stand-in skipper Jele at rightback, with Lehlohonolo "Viera’’ Masalesa almost certain to come in for Jali. The Buccaneers have to win, or draw by 2-2 or more, to lift the trophy.

"The likelihood is straight swaps — Lucky for Happy, and Viera for Andile," the coach said on Saturday. "If we don’t do that, we’d have to put Thabo Matlaba at right-back, Ayanda Gcaba at left, and Lucky in the centre.

"So in effect instead of making one change it’s three, and overall we make four changes and spoil partnerships that have played in the last four games. Also the partnerships with the wingers — Daine Klate has a good understanding with Thabo on the left."

De Sa said Masalesa was a near certainty as Thandani Ntshumayelo looked unlikely to go 90 minutes. "We brought Ntshumayelo here because he can give us a good 30 to 45 minutes if need be and he’s the only other central midfielder we have available who’s registered ."

Lekgwathi will take the captain’s armband. "Nothing’s changed," De Sa said. "I dropped him for the cup final — he wasn’t happy with that, I respect that.

"But he’s still club captain."

The 38-year-old defender has not played 90 minutes since Bucs’ final group stages 1-1 draw against Ahly on September 22. Now he has to face a Champions League final.

"I don’t have another option," De Sa said. "We’ve tried to get him sharp enough in training. There’s no substitute for match practice, but that’s always going to happen — players come in and go out."

Pirates will no doubt feel reassured to have their lucky charm captain back who has lifted so many trophies in the last three seasons.

The cat and mouse tactical exchange between Bucs and the Red Devils has been one of the highlights of this competition. With the teams meeting for the fourth time since July, they know each other like the laces of their boots.

"Ahly play a 4-4-1-1, and sometimes the only difference is they have a defensive quality player in midfield instead of a more attacking one," De Sa said. "The question is, how will they play in the final?

"I think with the home crowd pressure they will be more attacking, but not that much. And obviously for us the pressure grows as the game goes on.

"But I also don’t think we can just go crazy straight away."

There has been the touch of the inevitable gamesmanship already from Ahly. The host team provides the hotel for the visiting side, and there is certainly nothing wrong with Pirates’ accommodation in Cairo.

But it is nowhere near the standard of the Southern Sun hotel provided to Ahly in Johannesburg. In a world-class tourism city like Cairo, this cannot be a coincidence.

The Buccaneers are also not certain yet what sort of crowd they will play in front of at the 60,000-seat stadium. " We’ll take what comes our way," De Sa said.