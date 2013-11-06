SA football seeks new technical sponsor

THE South African Football Association (Safa) has started the process of finding a new technical sponsor after parting ways with Puma, with Adidas and Nike emerging as favourites to sign a deal with the federation.

Safa officials will be in Cape Town on Thursday for meetings with two companies, namely Adidas and Nike. Insiders said on Tuesday Adidas, which was the official Safa technical sponsor for 12 years until 2011, is favoured to make a comeback.

"There is interest from Adidas to come back but we want to meet all the three companies, we need a good deal on the table," said the official.

Safa bosses will also be talking to Kappa, which was the original Bafana Bafana technical sponsor after South Africa’s return to international sports in 1992.

Some of the Premier Soccer League referees are using Adidas kits and there are also some no-name brand kits designed for them.

Safa officials have leftover playing kit from their previous sponsors, and a decision was made allowing South Africa’s national teams that play matches before the confirmation of a new technical sponsor to continue using the old Puma jerseys.

Basetsana, the under-20 women’s national team, are playing neighbours Botswana in a return Fifa Under-20 World Cup match at BidVest Stadium on Saturday. Two weeks ago, Basetsana hammered Botswana 5-2 in Molepolole, while dressed in the Puma kit.

Approached for comment yesterday, Safa head of communications Dominic Chimavi said: "We are not going to comment on issues relating to the negotiations with our technical sponsors." Meanwhile, Safa has announced that tickets for the eagerly anticipated game between Bafana Bafana and reigning world champions Spain at FNB Stadium on November 19 are on sale.

Some of the Spanish players expected to feature in that game include stars such as Andres Iniesta, Sergio Ramos, David Villa, Iker Casillas, Xavi, David Silva and Cesc Fabregas.

Safa president Danny Jordaan personally liaised with the Spanish team to persuade them to return to South Africa before they travel to Brazil next year to defend their trophy.

"It is studded with superstars at the peak of their powers. I can promise a feast of football on a night of champions," said Jordaan.