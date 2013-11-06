Bucs take Lekgwathi to Egypt

ORLANDO Pirates leave for Cairo tonight with defender Lucky Lekgwathi on board and confident that the security measures put in place by local authorities will be more than adequate.

Bucs meet Al Ahly in the second leg of the Caf Champions League final at the 60,000-seat Arab Contractors Stadium in Cairo on Sunday, confident they have a chance of overturning a 1-1 home draw on

Saturday. A win will finally deliver a second star for Bucs after their 1995 title.

Kick-off is at 6pm.

Recent political violence in Cairo saw Bucs’ matches in the group phases moved to the Red Sea resort of El Gouna, 430km from the capital. But Ahly have succeeded in moving the game to the Arab Contractors stadium, where at least 30,000 fans will be allowed to watch the game.

"Everything is fine, we deal with the South African embassies when we play in foreign countries," said Pirates administration executive Floyd Mbele. "There is no need to worry about security."

Mbele also confirmed Lekgwathi is part of travelling team. "He was on the bench on Saturday in the first-leg game," he said.

Assistant coach Tebogo Moloi, who won the tournament as a player in the 1995 squad, said Bucs were still in with a chance. "We played a 2-2 draw at home in the first leg of the final against ASEC Mimosas in 1995. Many people thought it was all over.

"We went to Abidjan (and) in front of a packed stadium we shocked the entire ( Côte d’Ivoire) because Mimosas were doing well at home.

"People were crying after Jerry Sikhosana scored that historic goal. We played as a team, I have no doubt we will make it on Sunday."

Violence in Cairo that claimed hundreds of lives in August following the ousting of president Mohamed Mursi by the military, has become calmer.