Positive Ajax relishing chance to take on Chiefs at home

AJAX Cape Town will seek to continue their mini-revival when they welcome Kaizer Chiefs to Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Urban Warriors have taken four of the last six points available after a home win against Free State Stars and an away draw at the University of Pretoria, to move off the bottom of the table.

Among the most pleasing aspects for coach Muhsin Ertugral will be the fact that the side have not conceded in their last four hours of football, a sign they have tightened up at the back having looked porous at times early in the campaign.

Chiefs will present a tougher proposition, even without injured forward Knowledge Musona, but must improve on a dismal record in Cape Town that has seen them lose their last three matches away at Ajax.

Ertugral believes that despite Chiefs’ up and down start to the league season that has seen them win just three of their opening seven games, there is still much to admire at Naturena. "Chiefs are still a great team," he told reporters. "Their transition play is not as quick as last season. We have had a good look at how they are operating with our analyst and we know what their weaknesses are.

"But in these types of matches you need a little bit of luck, you maybe need a few referees’ calls to go your way."

Ertugral admits his players will be pumped up to face Chiefs, as will he, given his own history with the team. "You always want to play against Chiefs, you really want to fight in the game. I had six-and-a-half years there and achieved so much with them. I have a great respect for the chairman (Kaizer Motaung), he wants his teams to play organised, entertaining football and we are the same here at Ajax."

Ertugral says that he will continue to use youngsters in his first team, more out of necessity than anything else with his long injury list.

"We will have four of our chickens in the squad — I really believe in the young players at this club, " he said.