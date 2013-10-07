Nematandani tackles Jordaan over timing of call for change

CHANGES! Changes! Changes? What exactly does newly elected Safa president Danny Jordaan have in mind after serving in the forefront of the organisation’s activities for the past four years as vice-president?

The provocative question was posed by deposed Kirsten Nematandani this week after Jordaan’s landslide election victory over Shoes Mazibuko in which the outgoing South African Football Association president did not participate after failing to receive a nomination.

"With all due respect," he said, "and I have a great deal of respect for Danny and what he has achieved in soccer, but why did he not come forward with all his changes during my term as president?"

What is the explanation?

"After all, my presidency was based on the principles and ideals of soccer’s Transformation Forum, in which Danny was involved and remains a prime influence," Nematandani said.

"The new regime at Safa is, by and large, still made up of Transformation members. So are we now seeing the abandonment of a policy direction which they themselves formulated and which I followed during my presidency, and one I considered to be making encouraging progress?

"For example, if you want to blame me for Bafana’s decline these past years, which I consider to be unfair," Nematandani said, "you also have to blame Danny. He was around all the time and an influential figure among his followers within Safa.

"I cannot deny a pang of disappointment over the turn of events. My objective when I took over as president was to unite the opposing factions that exist in South African soccer and I never wavered on this principle," he said.

Apparently disillusioned by the Transformation Forum group, Mazibuko and a wing of the organisation became disillusioned with its objectives and courted Premier Soccer League chairman and Orlando Pirates boss Irvin Khoza to stand as a candidate for the Safa presidency.

The move, however, was stymied by the disclosure of a resolution in the Safa constitution that prevents a club owner from becoming president of the national association.

Nematandani said: "After 25 years of service within the Safa organisation, I do not intend to back out.… Soccer is a significant part of my life and this is not going to change now. I will be ready to serve Safa, Caf and Fifa wherever required — and without any remuneration, as I have done in the past."