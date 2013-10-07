De Sa finds some relief in Pirates’ Esperance draw

IT IS an open tie and there are 90 minutes left to play, said Orlando Pirates coach Roger de Sa, keeping a positive perspective despite his side’s 0-0 draw against Esperance of Tunisia in the first leg of their Caf Champions League semifinal at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

De Sa conceded that he rued his side’s missed chances against the classy Tunisian club, who absorbed pressure and could have scored themselves on a few occasions on the counterattack.

But he said he was pleased not to have conceded at home, which would have made the away leg in Tunis on October 19, even more difficult.

"I’m happy with the performance against a team like Esperance," De Sa said. "But with the chances we had, I’d like to have put them away. I was upset at half-time that we’d had a few chances but their goalkeeper did not have to make a save.

"The performance wasn’t bad. I’m not happy with the result but at least we’ve got some result to take with us, and we’ve got a chance.

"Right now Esperance have got to score. So it’s not entirely over and 0-0 is not a bad result. We didn’t concede and it’s a lot better than 1-1 or 2-2. It’s an open game now and 90 minutes to play."

Pirates edged a hard-fought first leg. But the Buccaneers will be disappointed that a header across goal by Sifiso Myeni, some missed chances from Lennox Bacela, and a shot from range from Thabo Matlaba that forced a diving save from goalkeeper Moez Ben Cherifia, could not result in a crucial goal.

"Esperance were going to get chances, because we were trying to press the game," De Sa said. "They played on that counter-attack, which they’re very good at.

"But Senzo Meyiwa made a save in the first 10 minutes and after that didn’t really have to again. We were happy with that. I just think at this level, the half-chances we get we have to put away.

"You couldn’t ask for a lot more from the players. We’ve just come out of a cup final, played two games against Kaizer Chiefs, played Al Ahly and Zamalek.

"It’s been hectic, and to have this type of effort against one of the top four teams in Africa, and play the way they did today, I can’t ask for more," he said.

Bucs came into the match on the back of a penalties defeat to Platinum Stars in the MTN8 final.

Last week captain Lucky Lekgwathi wrote a scathing column in the Daily Sun for having been excluded from the squad in the final, and the centre-back was not on the bench again on Saturday.

De Sa said this was merely due to rotation. "Lucky just didn’t make the team and Rooi Mahamutsa and Siyabonga Sangweni did very well again. We have a match on Tuesday (tomorrow) against Mpumalanga Black Aces, and we’re going to need Lucky then. For the type of game today it was ideal for Mahamutsa and Sangweni," the Pirates coach said.

Esperance coach Maher Kanzari said he expected a tough match from Pirates in Tunis, and the tie is by no means over. "It was a good game between two good teams. We had two or three opportunities to score and Pirates had their chances."