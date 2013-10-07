Billiat helps Sundowns take revenge on Celtic

MAMELODI Sundowns took their revenge on Bloemfontein Celtic for last year’s Telkom Knockout final defeat by beating the defending champions 4-0 in Botshabelo on Sunday.

It was their most complete performance under Pitso Mosimane, who picked up the pieces following the end of Johan Neeskens’s tumultuous term late last year.

Sundowns were calm, spectacular, a touch arrogant and merciless — everything they were not when they lost 1-0 in last year’s final in Durban.

Sure, they beat Celtic convincingly in a league game at the start of the season, but this was a much sweeter victory because of the psychological edge Celtic had over Sundowns prior to kick-off.

Sundowns started with just three players who played a part in last year’s controversial final, while Celtic retained seven, plus former Downs defender Clayton Daniels, whom they signed this season.

The start of every season brings fear that Sundowns’ annual squad overhaul will again produce pathetic results, but on Sunday it seemed they at last got it right in the transfer market.

It was one of their new men, Khama Billiat, signed from Ajax Cape Town, who epitomised the brilliance displayed by the Brazilians in the Free State.

His touches were magnetic and his goals would have made his fervent critics of his finishing exclaim: "My, oh my!"

When Celtic tried to mark him, his trickery left them with egg on their faces.

Former Free State Stars player Dove Wome got the goal-scoring parade on the road in the fifth minute, making the most of Patrick Tignyemb’s poor clearance and right-footing past Bloemfontein Celtic’s goalkeeper.

It was 2-0 before the Celtic players had finished arguing about who was to blame for the previous goal. This time Wome’s free kick was badly dealt with, and deflected off Limbikani Mzava’s head and into the net.

The Brazilians, who have gone some way in reclaiming their moniker, pressed Celtic high up the pitch using their attackers.

Without space to play themselves comfortably out of defence, Celtic could not get their key men Ruzaigh Gamildien and Joel Mogorosi into action in positive areas of the field.

Phunya Sele Sele, therefore, had nowhere to go as Billiat, Wome and Cuthbert Malajila closed down the space when Celtic had the ball. This is what the win was built on.

The third goal was something to behold: Billiat zigzagged around the Celtic box, passing and receiving at will. He unlocked the Celtic backline with a pass that he squeezed to the corner for Bryce Moon to chase, and he did well to loop a cross in, which Billiat volleyed home.

More Billiat brilliance ushered in the second half as the skilful Zimbabwean curled a superb Malajila lay-off around Tignyemb for his second, and Sundowns’ fourth, goal.

There is a work ethic coach Pitso Mosimane has instilled in this team that was lacking under Neeskens.

You can spot it easily, too, when you see a player like Anthony Laffor — not known for tracking back — chase hard to regain a ball that he gave away.