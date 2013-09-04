Jostling for spots in Bafana squad hots up

KAGISHO "KG" Dikgacoi wants to break the Dean Furman and Reneilwe Letsholonyane central midfield duopoly and force his way into the Bafana Bafana starting line-up against Botswana on Saturday.

The Crystal Palace midfielder said he was glad to be back in the national team after a five-month absence, but he agreed that wresting a starting place from either Furman or Letsholonyane would be difficult. "Furman and Letsholonyane have been doing well," he said.

"Ever since Dean has come into the national team he has worked so hard and he has made it difficult for me and other guys competing for the same position to get a starting place. I’m going to work hard on getting that, though.

"But it is good to have people challenging for positions because it will also help Furman push himself more. We have all made it difficult for the coach to select his team."

Dikgacoi, who was a shoo-in at holding midfield during the 2010 World Cup, has used club form to force a way back into serious starting contention after a year of being Furman’s understudy. He has started all three games of the new English Premier League season and has developed into one of the pillars of the newly promoted London side.

"We’ve so far played only three games but they’ve been intense," Dikgacoi said. "It has been a new but exciting experience since I left Fulham (in 2011), so I’m hoping to continue the form I am in.

"I’m hoping to make use of the chance I’ve got. The 3-1 win against Sunderland last weekend has also motivated us and I will be bringing that morale boost to Bafana.

"We need to win against Botswana and we must concentrate on our own game and forget about what is going on between the Central African Republic and Ethiopia."

The other out-of-favour South African export who has found his way back into the national team is defender Bongani Khumalo. He was picked from the wilderness by Championship outfit Doncaster Rovers and has made a brilliant impression in Paul Dickov’s side.

He is back to reclaim the central defensive position he lost at the end of the African Nations Cup in February. "It’s always good to be back and to play for your country," the 26-year-old said.

The jostling for positions has given coach Gordon Igesund a "nice headache" as he stews over who he will select to keep alive Bafana’s hopes of going to Brazil in 2014.