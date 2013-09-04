Bucs firm on promise to deliver second gold star

ORLANDO Pirates are not under pressure of being tied on points with Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the African Champions League group stages, saying there is no need to panic after the weekend defeat by Zamalek.

Pirates and Al Ahly — the most successful soccer outfit in Africa after winning the Champions League seven times — have collected seven points each from four matches. Bucs remain adamant that they will finish on top of Group A despite suffering their first defeat in the group stages when Zamalek beat them 2-1 on Sunday.

Speaking on their arrival from Egypt on Tuesday, captain Lucky Lekgwathi said the Buccaneers would pocket all six points in their remaining two games.

Pirates will be away to the Republic of Congo on September 14 to play AC Leopards before completing their group stages with a home match against Al Ahly. In the first leg, Pirates played to a goalless draw with Leopards in Soweto and went on to hammer Al Ahly 3-0 in their own back yard.

"There is no need to panic after the defeat by Zamalek. We will bounce back. We are still in complete control of our group as log leaders," said Lekgwathi.

"We have enough time to prepare for Leopards because there are no PSL games to play before travelling to Congo Brazzaville because of the 2014 World Cup qualifiers.

"We will definitely win the two games against Leopards and Al Ahly to qualify for the semifinals, which is our objective at this stage."

Striker Lennox Bacela is equally confident that Pirates will not only be in the final on November 11, but will also reclaim the title they won in 1995. "We promised the nation that we will bring back the second gold star; it’s coming.

"For now, the focus is on winning the two games against Leopards and Al Ahly," Bacela said.