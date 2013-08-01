Pirates must show Al Ahly no respect, says legend Motale

SOUTH African soccer legend Edward "MaGents" Motale is convinced Orlando Pirates will bring Al Ahly to their knees, but has warned the Buccaneers to be more aggressive in front of goals.

Pirates leave for Egypt on Thursday for Sunday night’s African Champions League group stages clash.

Kick-off is at 10pm.

"This is a do or die. For Pirates to move a step closer to qualifying for the semifinals, they must show Al Ahly no respect at all," said Motale. "I was disappointed with the way the team played against AC Leopards in the opening match of the group stages in Soweto two weeks ago.

"Pirates had no business to get a goalless draw in that game. They should have buried them with an avalanche of goals, something like a 5-0 victory.

"Pirates had 12 shots at goal, eight on target. I was happy to read in the paper where (assistant coach) Tebogo Moloi said the emphasis was on target scoring at training."

As a member of the all-conquering Pirates squad that won this tournament in 1995, Motale believes Bucs have a team capable of going all the way to the final.

"When we went to play against BCC Lions in 1995, nobody gave us a chance because the Nigerian side were unstoppable. It was only after we eliminated Lions that people started believing in the team.

"Pirates must just go there and embarrass Al Ahly in their own back yard. Players like Oupa Manyisa, Lucky Lekgwathi, Happy Jele, Senzo Meyiwa and Andile Jali have massive experience to make South Africans proud by coming back with maximum points."

Moloi said they were bracing themselves for a tough game in Egypt, but remains confident they will do well. "The boys are excited about the game and we hope to come back home with a positive result. They have made it clear they want to emulate the class of 1995 by winning the Champions League.

"There is nothing impossible in life as long as you work hard. We believe in them, but we made it clear we have to take one game at a time," he said.

Pirates hope to become the second South African side after Platinum Stars to beat Al Ahly, who played to a 1-1 draw with rivals Zamalek in the same competition last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Platinum Stars have described the acquisition of winger Sibusiso "Mpasha" Hadebe as a perfect replacement for Thuso Phala, who has since joined SuperSport United.

Hadebe, who started his professional soccer career at Jomo Cosmos in 2004, joined Stars this week on a three-year deal from AmaZulu.

"I’m so happy to have joined Stars, there is a lot of pressure here after they surprised many people by finishing second on the log last season," said Hadebe.

"When they presented their vision, I was highly impressed because they want to win trophies. I will contribute to the success of the club," he said.

Stars media officer Aubrey Molobi also confirmed that Zimbabwean and former Orlando Pirates striker Takesure Chinyama has also joined the club on a three-year deal. Dikwena have also signed midfielder Vincent Khumalo from relegated Chippa United.

Stars general manager Senzo Mazingiza said they were confident the club will continue doing well under Allan Freese, who was appointed head coach on Tuesday.

Freese, who also played professional soccer for Arcadia during the National Professional Soccer League era, was the caretaker coach during their pre-season training.

The brother of former Kaizer Chiefs captain and businessman Howard Freese, Allan was roped in as caretaker after the departure of Cavin Johnson in June.

Johnson, who helped Dikwena get their best ever Premier Soccer League finish as runners-up last season, has left the North West outfit to join SuperSport United.

Freese used to work as assistant coach under Johnson.

Prior to that, he worked in the same capacity under former coach Owen da Gama.

Mazingiza also announced that former Bafana Bafana, Bloemfontein Celtic and Orlando Pirates defender Willem Jackson will work as Freese’s assistant.