Legendary Al Ahly at last play the Bucs

EGYPT’s all-conquering Al Ahly are well acquainted with South African opposition, although it will be the first time they play against Orlando Pirates when the two clubs meet on Sunday.

Al Ahly have a positive record against Premier Soccer League opposition from South Africa, with a 50% win record in eight previous meetings, all in the African Champions League. They have drawn twice and lost twice, all away in South Africa.

At home, Al Ahly have won all four previous meetings against South African clubs, starting with Mamelodi Sundowns in the 2001 final (3-0), Ajax Cape Town in group phase in 2005 (2-0), Platinum Stars in a key third-round clash in 2008 (2-0), and SuperSport United in the second round two years ago (2-0).

They drew with Ajax and Sundowns in South Africa and lost by a single goal away at Platinum Stars and SuperSport.

Al Ahly command devoted followers across the Arab world, where there are few soccer lovers ambivalent about their fate. In the passionate world of Arab football, you are either for them or against.

But Al Ahly are also recognised as a venerable institution, founded almost 100 years ago and a consistent winner ever since, with the best record of any team in African club football.

Indeed, Al Ahly were crowned Africa’s team of the past century in an official poll conducted at the turn of the millennium by the Confederation of African Football (Caf). It is a badge of honour they wear proudly.

They have won more Champions League titles than any other club, setting a record of seven in 2012 when they beat Esperance of Tunisia in the final.

Founded on December 13 1907, they began a glorious period in the 1980s when they totally dominated the African football scene and have been marching on strongly ever since.

Al Ahly were the first side to win three continental titles in a row from 1984 to 1986, earning the right to keep in perpetuity the trophy of the African Cup Winners’ Cup.

Players such as the Hassan twins, Hossam and Ibrahim, goalkeeper Ahmed Shobeir and midfield general Mahmoud Al Khatib, the only player from the club to be named African Footballer of the Year, were the mainstays of this era. They were also among the first Egyptian footballers to leave for foreign shores, competing in Europe at a time when no players from Egypt were exported despite a wave from other African countries leaving for the leagues of Europe.

The list of expatriate coaches who have worked at the club is long and distinguished, including Jeff Butler, who later came to work in South Africa with Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Al Ahly have been the backbone of Egypt’s national team and have been a consistent supplier of players to the squad.

Of the 22-man squad that Egypt took to the 1990 World Cup finals in Italy, exactly half came from Al Ahly.

Al Ahly have also totally dominated the domestic league in Egypt, winning 36 championships in 54 years. Only five times has the club failed to finish outside the top three in the end-of-season standings, and their lowest finish was seventh.

The league was only constituted after the Second World War and Al Ahly won a first Egyptian title in 1947. But before that they had much success in Cairo league competitions, almost from the day they opened their doors.

Al Ahly are more than just a football team, and membership is seen as an elitist accessory with fees only the rich can afford.