Comitis brothers glum about cutting ties with Ajax amid bitter dispute

AJAX Cape Town CEO George Comitis has admitted he and his brother John wanted to remain with the football team, but have decided to end their 12-year association with Ajax.

The Comitis brothers confirmed on Tuesday that they had sold their shares in the team to the Efstathiou brothers, who are relations by marriage, with whom they have been locked in a bitter boardroom dispute.

The club is 51% owned by Ajax Amsterdam, with the remaining 49% held by a company in which the Comitis and Efstathiou brothers are shareholders.

It is a move that has been met with some shock in local football circles, but George Comitis says he felt there was no other way forward. "Our priority was to buy them out; we wanted to remain at the club, that is for absolute certain," he said.

"But when you make an offer like this, you have to be prepared for the tables to be turned and they came back and said they would offer to purchase our shares instead," Comitis said.

"The deal has been signed, there is now just the usual paperwork to be completed. I am still CEO in the meantime."

After countless squabbles, Comitis said something had to give: "It was obvious that one of the families had to go — the club was just stumbling along and Cape Town has lost three PSL (Premier Soccer League) teams in the last three years, and we were almost the fourth last season.

"Everybody wanted to make decisions and there was no consensus. The club was suffering."

He said the news had been disconcerting for the players. "The players were told this morning — there were mixed feelings, but mostly shock.

"A lot of these players have grown up in this club and have known only John and I, so obviously it is a bit unsettling."

There are a number of other issues to be dealt with before the Comitis brothers can make a clean break, though. George remains a director of the club appointed by Ajax Amsterdam, and so will conceivably remain on the board, though he says all parties are looking at how to move forward.

Comitis says the club would look to sign players ahead of the change of ownership, but that proper checks and balances will be put in place to ensure all parties are happy.

"The club needs to act urgently on those matters (the signing of players) because there are a lot of deals pending," he says.

As for whether the Comitis brothers will be lost to local football or remain in the game, George is noncommittal. "Let’s see what happens with Ajax Cape Town first … we will make a decision after that," he said.