Clubs force Igesund to replace players

NECESSITY has forced Gordon Igesund’s hand after the Bafana Bafana coach had players pulled out of the Cosafa Cup team on Tuesday.

Igesund brought in nine new players, including defenders Musa Bilankulu (Golden Arrows), Buhle Mkhwanazi (University of Pretoria), and little-known Lehlohonolo Nonyane of Jomo Cosmos. The three replaced the Kaizer Chiefs trio of Siphiwe Tshabalala, Tefu Mashamaite and Eric Mathoho.

Igesund said he was giving opportunities to youngsters, who could be part of the 2018 World Cup squad, after Premier Soccer League clubs refused to release their players for the tournament, which falls outside the Fifa calendar.

This led to a war of words between Igesund and Chiefs GM Bobby Motaung over the release of Amakhosi players.

"This is no under-23 team but a senior national team which has players who will represent South Africa and win," Igesund said.

"If we lose to Mauritius, the world doesn’t care whether we play youngsters or not. So we needed to get the balance right by mixing youngsters with senior players."

Other withdrawals from the team are Chiefs’ Bernard Parker and Reneilwe Letsholonyane, Sundowns’ Tebogo Langerman, SuperSport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, and defender Thabo Nthethe of Bloemfontein Celtic.

Other additions to the squad are Lerato Chabangu and Siyabonga Thwala of Chippa United, Platinum Stars’ Siyabonga Mpontshane and Sibusiso Msomi, Thulani Hlatshwayo and Lance Davids of Ajax Cape Town, and Luyolo Nomandela of Free State Stars.