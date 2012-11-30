Atletico out to end Real derby drought

MADRID — Thirteen years is a long time in football. Just ask Atletico Madrid, who have not beaten their illustrious neighbours Real in a Madrid derby since 1999.

Now they may have another chance as they come into the derby above Real on La Liga’s log for the first time in 13 years and in vibrant form.

Diego Simeone’s team are the only side to have kept pace with leaders Barcelona, who have made the best start ever. They are in second place, just three points behind Barca — and eight above third-placed Real.

Simeone fielded a team of reserves on Wednesday against third division Jaen in the cup and was pleased with the 1-0 win. "What makes me happy is the way we are playing this season, with commit ment and intensity."

Simeone refused to talk about Saturday’s derby, beyond saying that he hoped Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois would recover from a heavy cold.

Real have more injury worries than Atletico, with South Americans Marcelo and Gonzalo Higuain both still out.

Anything less than a convincing win for Real on Saturday might cause the Estadio Bernabeu faithful to explode against coach Jose Mourinho, who is not flavour of the month in Madrid.

The Marca sports daily said this week that Mourinho was poised to join Paris St Germain at the end of the season, and an online poll showed that only 31% of readers thought he would continue at Real next season.

Also on Saturday, Barca will receive Athletic Bilbao, without injury victims Dani Alves and Alexis Sanchez, but with Adriano and Thiago fit again. Getafe will take on fourth-placed Malaga and Valencia play Real Sociedad.

Sunday will see Mexican coach Javier Aguirre make his debut on the Espanyol bench away to Granada. Bottom-placed Espanyol are in urgent need of points.

Sunday’s other games are: Deportivo Coruna against Betis, Celta Vigo and Levante, and Mallorca and Zaragoza.

The 14th round of games will begin on Friday with Osasuna at home to Rayo Vallecano, and will finish on Monday with Sevilla against Valladolid.

