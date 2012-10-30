United tie ‘ruined’ by referee’s foul play — Chelsea

THE English Football Association (FA) was awaiting an official complaint from Chelsea yesterday as the club accused referee Mark Clattenburg of verbally abusing two of their players in Sunday’s defeat by Manchester United.

When it arrives, it is likely to plunge English soccer, which is only just recovering from one damaging crisis surrounding Chelsea, straight back into a new one involving the club.

Chelsea said Clattenburg, who sent off two home players — Branislav Ivanovic and Fernando Torres — in the highly charged 3-2 Stamford Bridge defeat, used "inappropriate language" towards two players.

The club would not name the players in question or disclose the nature of the remarks, but a spokesman declined to deny that Nigerian midfielder John Obi Mikel had visited the referee’s room after the game.

Mikel was booked for dissent during the second half.

Chelsea’s decision to lodge a complaint against the Fifa-listed referee is largely unprecedented.

The club spokesman told reporters: "We have lodged a complaint to the Premier League match delegate with regards to inappropriate language used by the referee and directed at two of our players in two separate incidents. The match delegate will pass the complaint to the Football Association. We will make no further comment at this time."

Clattenburg not only sent off two players, but the officials rubbed salt into Chelsea’s wounds by allowing Javier Hernandez’s 75th-minute goal that swung the outcome United’s way to stand, even though he was marginally offside before scoring.

The referee has yet to comment, but the Professional Game Match Officials Board, which manages top English referees, said in a statement Chelsea’s allegations were "being treated with the utmost seriousness". Clattenburg would co-operate fully and "welcomes the opportunity for the facts to be established", it added.

Chelsea are currently without skipper John Terry, who has served two games of a four-match domestic ban for racially abusing Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand last year.

That case has blighted English soccer for a year after the former England player was also ordered to appear in court accused of a racially aggravated public order offence, of which he was acquitted. The FA, however, using different standards of proof to guide its charge, found him guilty and fined him £220,000 as well as banning him.

Clattenburg, no stranger to controversy, was criticised by Chelsea manager Roberto Di Matteo for "ruining" the match.

While Ivanovic could have few complaints after accidentally impeding Ashley Young when the winger was through on goal, the decision to show Torres a second yellow for diving sparked outrage on and off the pitch as he appeared to be clipped. "We must be disappointed that key decisions were wrong," Di Matteo said.

"At 2-2, we looked like the team that was going to win the game. It was a good game between good teams and the official ruined it. Key decisions have to be right and you don’t want the referees to have such a big influence.

"I think it’s obvious in the eyes of everybody that the second yellow for Fernando was wrong. It was a foul for us and probably he should have booked their player.

"Their winning goal was an offside goal. It’s a shame a game like that had to be decided by officials in that manner. Surely when he sees it, he will realise that he made big mistakes."

