Chippa United’s latest casualty Sikhakhane ‘had to go’

DOMESTIC premiership new-comers Chippa United yesterday fired yet another coach, but the club’s management defended the decision and said the latest casualty, Mboneni Sikhakhane, had to go.

Club GM Wanda Mbenguzana said while he was well aware that the club had become an object of ridicule after the latest sacking of a coach, they would not be deterred by what people say.

"People will always have something to say, no matter what you do," Mbenguzana said.

"So we could not just sit by and ignore what was going on here just because we were afraid of what people would say about us this time.

"They can say what they want about us, but the fact remains that we are the ones who have to take the tough decisions affecting this club.

"There are tough decisions that have to be made here and sometimes you go against what people say."

United have played only eight matches of premiership football since their promotion in June, but have already parted ways with Manqoba Mngqithi, Julius Dube and now Sikhakhane.

Mngqithi was fired after just two matches in charge, and United insiders said yesterday his appointment was a mistake that should never have happened.

But the former school teacher has since found employment after spending several months on the sidelines. He was hired by Durban side Golden Arrows last week.

Club owner Siviwe Mpengesi has been at the receiving end of most the ridicule, as he confidently pronounced before the start of the season that United would replace Mamelodi Sundowns as one of domestic football’s "big three".

Mpengesi told anyone who cared to listen that only domestic powerhouses Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates would have a brighter star than United. But the club has not lived up to his lofty predictions. They are second from bottom on the log and are in danger of returning to the lowest tier.

United have won just one match after eight outings and are struggling to adapt to life in the top flight.

They are level on points with premiership basement side AmaZulu, and Mbenguzana said this was one of the reasons why they had to part ways with coach Sikhakhane.

"He was really unlucky and the players were just not fighting for him on that pitch.

"He himself agreed when we raised this and he admitted they (players) were not responding to his methods. So we had to go our separate ways when we reached that realisation," Mbenguzana said.

"We still maintain that he remains a good coach, but it is just that things did not work out for him here at United."

Goalkeeper coach Farouk Abrahams will take over as caretaker and will be in charge when Chippa United face SuperSport United and Moroka Swallows within a space of three days next week.

The Cape newcomers host SuperSport on Tuesday and then travel to Dobsonville Stadium to tackle Swallows three days later.

Abrahams will be assisted by Samkelo Jam-Jam until the club appoints a permanent head coach.

Mpengesi will find another role for Sikhakhane and deploy him within the club’s structures.

Sikhakhane’s sacking will have come as a surprise as the smart cash was on AmaZulu coach Roger Palmgren becoming the new mentor.

AmaZulu remain at the bottom of the table and have the worst defensive record in the premiership after conceding 15 goals.

Regardless, the premiership coaching roller coaster has been in full swing this month. Sikhakhane now joins Muhsin Ertugral, who was fired by Arrows.