Okonkwo ‘surprised’ by Jali’s Bafana omission

NIGERIAN international Onyekachi Okonkwo on Wednesday waded into the furious debate about the continued omission of midfielder Andile Jali from the national soccer team, saying he could not understand why his Orlando Pirates team-mate was not in the Bafana Bafana squad.

Okonkwo said he had watched Bafana’s recent matches against Brazil, Poland, Kenya and Mozambique, and felt there was a role for Jali in national coach Gordon Igesund’s squad.

"I am really surprised he is not in the team because he has been working very hard," Okonkwo said.

"People have been complaining and asking why he (Jali) is not there. So he must just keep on doing a good job at Pirates (and force the selectors to consider him)."

Jali has not been called up to the Bafana squad since Igesund assumed the position in June, and his absence from the four matches the national team has played over the past three months has raised eyebrows.

Igesund has said the door is not closed to any player and he will continue to experiment until he has established the nucleus of his squad for the African Nations Cup next year.

But that has not stopped Jali from voicing his unhappiness over his exclusion and he was quoted last week as saying he does not care whether Igesund includes him in the African Nations Cup squad or not.

Okonkwo said while he understood Jali’s emotional reaction to his exclusion, he would advise his team-mate to refrain from commenting to the media about the controversy and get on with his job at Pirates.

"I would advise him to calm down and play his game and keep quiet."

Bafana returned from Nairobi on Wednesday after beating Kenya 2-1 in a friendly international on Tuesday night. Igesund had indicated on the eve of this encounter that he hoped the game would provide him with 70% of the players who could make his Nations Cup squad. It remains to be seen whether Jali may still force his way back into the Bafana coach’s thinking.

In the meantime, Okonkwo said Jali’s inspiration and vision is needed at Pirates and the club will look to him when the Bucs travel to Peter Mokaba Stadium to face Black Leopards in the last-16 stage of the Telkom Knockout on Saturday night. Pirates go into this match as defending champions but Leopards player Thabo Mongalo said this was no reason for the Limpopo side to be intimidated by Roger de Sa’s team.

Mongalo said Leopards have not been the same since the modest side defied all odds to reach the last 16 of the Confederation of African Football’s (Caf) Confederations Cup in July. Leopards’s run in the continental club tournament ended after they drew 0-0 draw with Sudanese club Al Merreikh at Ellis Park in July.

Al Merreikh had won the first leg 3-2 in Sudan and Leopards only needed to win 1-0 at Ellis Park to progress to the lucrative group stages. In the end the Limpopo side were dumped out of the tournament, but not before they had earned rave reviews and new fans on the continent for bravely reaching the business end of the competition when nobody had expected them to.

Mongalo said they drew a lot of inspiration from their performances on the continent and this is the attitude they will take against any sides in the premiership this season.

Leopards were rewarded by Caf for their effort and their captain Mongezi Bobe was named as a nominee for the African-based Player of the Year award this month.

"That run boosted our confidence and morale, and we have no reason to be intimidated by anybody anymore," Mongalo said.

"That competition helped us a lot because we have a different mind-set as a team now. And with the nomination of my captain for the award, we all know that anything is possible. Those performances put us on the map and people know about us."