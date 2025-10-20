Uncapped Zachary Porthen named in Springbok squad for autumn series

Rassie Erasmus. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
SA have named uncapped prop Zachary Porthen in their touring squad for the Autumn Internationals in November and welcome back several players from injury, including livewire wing Kurt-Lee Arendse.
Porthen, 21, has played a handful of games for the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship but is a former Junior Springbok and gets his chance after Neethling Fouche suffered a fractured arm.
“It’s great to see a young player like Zachary, who has emerged through our junior structures, come through the ranks into the senior set-up, and we are excited to see what he can do at this level,” coach Rassie Erasmus said.
The Springboks take on Japan at Wembley Stadium in London on November 1 before travelling to Paris to meet France a week later in a repeat of their 2023 Rugby World Cup quarterfinal.
They tackle Italy in Turin on November 15 before the latest instalment of their burgeoning grudge match with Ireland in Dublin on November 22. They finish the tour against Wales in Cardiff a week later.
The group is largely the same as that which lifted the Rugby Championship trophy in October, though flanker Ben-Jason Dixon, hooker Johan Grobbelaar and prop Gerhard Steenekamp make their first appearances in the squad this campaign.
Lock Jean Kleyn as well as wings Arendse and Edwill van der Merwe return after injury.
Captain Siya Kolisi is likely to bring up a century of caps on tour as he sits on 98, which would make him the ninth Springbok to reach triple figures.
World Cup winning fullback Willie le Roux and scrumhalf Faf de Klerk have not been selected.
“We have delivered a few good performances but also a few disappointing ones this season, so this will be a good opportunity to test ourselves and see if we can build consistency from week to week,” Erasmus said. “It is going to take a huge effort, and we are excited about the tour.”
SA squad
Forwards: Lood de Jager, Ben-Jason Dixon, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Johan Grobbelaar, Jean Kleyn, Siya Kolisi, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Franco Mostert, Ox Nche, Ruan Nortje, Zachary Porthen, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Gerhard Steenekamp, Marco van Staden, Boan Venter, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Jasper Wiese.
Backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ethan Hooker, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Manie Libbok, Canan Moodie, Handre Pollard, Cobus Reinach, Morne van den Berg, Edwill van der Merwe, Damian Willemse, Grant Williams.
Uncapped Zachary Porthen named in Springbok squad for autumn series
Coach Rassie Erasmus looks forward to seeing what Stormers prop and former Junior Springbok can do
SA have named uncapped prop Zachary Porthen in their touring squad for the Autumn Internationals in November and welcome back several players from injury, including livewire wing Kurt-Lee Arendse.
Porthen, 21, has played a handful of games for the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship but is a former Junior Springbok and gets his chance after Neethling Fouche suffered a fractured arm.
“It’s great to see a young player like Zachary, who has emerged through our junior structures, come through the ranks into the senior set-up, and we are excited to see what he can do at this level,” coach Rassie Erasmus said.
The Springboks take on Japan at Wembley Stadium in London on November 1 before travelling to Paris to meet France a week later in a repeat of their 2023 Rugby World Cup quarterfinal.
They tackle Italy in Turin on November 15 before the latest instalment of their burgeoning grudge match with Ireland in Dublin on November 22. They finish the tour against Wales in Cardiff a week later.
The group is largely the same as that which lifted the Rugby Championship trophy in October, though flanker Ben-Jason Dixon, hooker Johan Grobbelaar and prop Gerhard Steenekamp make their first appearances in the squad this campaign.
Lock Jean Kleyn as well as wings Arendse and Edwill van der Merwe return after injury.
Captain Siya Kolisi is likely to bring up a century of caps on tour as he sits on 98, which would make him the ninth Springbok to reach triple figures.
World Cup winning fullback Willie le Roux and scrumhalf Faf de Klerk have not been selected.
“We have delivered a few good performances but also a few disappointing ones this season, so this will be a good opportunity to test ourselves and see if we can build consistency from week to week,” Erasmus said. “It is going to take a huge effort, and we are excited about the tour.”
SA squad
Forwards: Lood de Jager, Ben-Jason Dixon, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Johan Grobbelaar, Jean Kleyn, Siya Kolisi, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Franco Mostert, Ox Nche, Ruan Nortje, Zachary Porthen, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Gerhard Steenekamp, Marco van Staden, Boan Venter, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Jasper Wiese.
Backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ethan Hooker, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Manie Libbok, Canan Moodie, Handre Pollard, Cobus Reinach, Morne van den Berg, Edwill van der Merwe, Damian Willemse, Grant Williams.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Boks still have work to do
Rassie says building squad depth let Springboks down
Kolisi hails Erasmus as Boks clinch back-to-back Rugby Championship titles
Boks crowned champions as Rugby Championship finally delivers — then disappears
GAVIN RICH: Imperious Springboks improving in leaps
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.