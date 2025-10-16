New Zealand to embark on old-style tour of SA in 2026

Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi, All Blacks captain Scott Barrett and Bok hooker Malcolm Marx in action during the Rugby Championship match in Wellington in September. Picture:MARTY MELVILLE/photosport.nz
New Zealand will visit SA for three Tests in 2026 with a fourth to be staged on neutral territory for a series dubbed “Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry" in a throwback to the days of multi-fixture tours.
New Zealand will also take on four SA provincial sides in fixtures to be played in August and September, replacing the Rugby Championship on the southern hemisphere calendar, which will return in 2027.
The venue for the fourth Test in a neutral stadium has not yet been revealed as New Zealand tour old foes SA for the first time in 30 years.
The Springboks will make a reciprocal tour to New Zealand in 2030.
“This is going to be something huge and something this generation will never forget," Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said. “These are the tours we’ve only heard of. To experience this for the first time, where it’s like a [British & Irish] Lions tour, is unbelievable for us as a group."
All Blacks captain Scott Barrett is also looking forward to the contest, despite a record 43-10 loss to the Springboks in Wellington this year.
“This is a huge rivalry, and one that is founded off mutual respect, but for 80 minutes these are two teams that every time they play there’s everything on the line," he said.
“The intensity is right up there, and it is shaping up to be a heck of a tour. The format will be great and there will be a whole lot of excited fans watching from home, and travelling with us as well. We’re looking forward to it."
The All Blacks will also be up against provincial teams as they kick off the tour with a fixture against the Stormers on August 7.
They will face the Sharks in Durban (August 11) and the Bulls in Pretoria (August 15) ahead of the first Test against the Springboks at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on August 22.
After a midweek match on the highveld against the Lions (August 25), New Zealand meet the Springboks in consecutive weekends in Cape Town (August 29) and at the 94,000-seater FNB Stadium in Johannesburg (September 5).
The fourth Test is scheduled for September 12.
New Zealand’s 2026 tour to SA fixtures:
August 7: Stormers vs New Zealand, Cape Town
August 11: Sharks vs New Zealand, Durban
August 15: Bulls vs New Zealand, Pretoria
August 22: SA vs New Zealand, Johannesburg
August 25: Lions vs New Zealand, Johannesburg
August 29: SA vs New Zealand, Cape Town
September 5: SA vs New Zealand, Johannesburg
September 12: SA vs New Zealand, venue to be confirmed
Springbok captain
