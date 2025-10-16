Bulls back young gun Ludwig to lead in Galway

Reinhardt Ludwig, in action against the Stormers last season, is to captain the Bulls against Connacht. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Reinhardt Ludwig may be a Johnny-come-lately to the Bulls’ United Rugby Championship squad this season, but the 23-year-old lock will captain the team against Connacht in Galway on Friday night.
Ludwig takes over the captaincy from Johan Grobbelaar, who will come off the bench against Connacht, while another former captain is starting at outside centre in David Kriel.
“Ruan Nortjé is our overall captain, and once he’s back permanently with us, then he will be the captain. But with ‘Grobbies’ not starting, we’ve gone for Reinhardt, who has shown he’s a good leader. He has a lot of respect from the team even though he’s young in age,” coach Johan Ackermann said.
“I want David Kriel to assist him, and of course our game drivers, like the half-backs, must also lead. But I like a captain who is closer to the referee; he can talk to him when there’s a break for a scrum, which is difficult for a No 13 or wing.
“We back Reinhardt’s leadership skills, even though this is just his second game back after a long layoff.”
Three players who were involved in the Springboks’ triumphant Rugby Championship finale against Argentina in London — front rowers Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Wilco Louw and utility back Canan Moodie — are in the Bulls’ starting line-up. But flyhalf Handré Pollard has returned home to be with his pregnant wife, and loose forward Marco van Staden took a knock to the knee against Ulster and has also headed home.
Ackermann has made 11 changes to the starting XV and another six on the bench, compared with the team that lost so disappointingly to Ulster last weekend. But the coach said the raft of changes was not a reaction to that result and certainly not a sign of panic.
“It’s about rotation, but not just that; we also looked at how we want to play against Connacht. For example, JJ Theron, who had done well in our first two matches, is at flank because we want to use him in the line-out. He’s a very good jumper, having played for our U20 side at lock, and that will allow us to use four- or five-man line-outs.
“Nama Xaba really deserves his opportunity in the loose trio; he played very well in the Currie Cup and every time he’s come on for us, while Jeandré Rudolph played really well last week. They’re both known for their hard work on the ground, and Mpilo Gumede can show his worth off the bench after playing 80 minutes for three games.
“In the front row, it’s nice to give Gerhard Steenekamp a break in terms of starting. Alulutho Tshakweni has been training really well; he had a brilliant off-season and did an amazing amount of work. I will keep rotating the No 9s, with Embrose Papier getting over his concussion, while Jan Serfontein has been cleared to play centre.
“We’re still hurting from our second-half performance against Ulster. Any game has momentum swings, but we can’t make back-to-back mistakes like we did then. You need to make sure you switch on when the momentum is not going your way.
“But we haven’t found settled combinations yet; it’s going to take time to get to the brand of rugby we want to play without having had a proper preseason,” Ackermann said.
Bulls squad:Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie, David Kriel, Jan Serfontein, Sebastian de Klerk, Keagan Johannes, Paul de Wet, Jeandre Rudolph, JJ Theron, Nama Xaba, Reinhardt Ludwig, Cobus Wiese, Wilco Louw, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Alulutho Tshakweni. Replacements:Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp, Francois Klopper, Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, Mpilo Gumede, Embrose Papier, Harold Vorster, Stravino Jacobs.
Bulls back young gun Ludwig to lead in Galway
In just his second game after injury, the 23-year-old lock gets captaincy nod as Ackermann shuffles leadership pack
Reinhardt Ludwig may be a Johnny-come-lately to the Bulls’ United Rugby Championship squad this season, but the 23-year-old lock will captain the team against Connacht in Galway on Friday night.
Ludwig takes over the captaincy from Johan Grobbelaar, who will come off the bench against Connacht, while another former captain is starting at outside centre in David Kriel.
“Ruan Nortjé is our overall captain, and once he’s back permanently with us, then he will be the captain. But with ‘Grobbies’ not starting, we’ve gone for Reinhardt, who has shown he’s a good leader. He has a lot of respect from the team even though he’s young in age,” coach Johan Ackermann said.
“I want David Kriel to assist him, and of course our game drivers, like the half-backs, must also lead. But I like a captain who is closer to the referee; he can talk to him when there’s a break for a scrum, which is difficult for a No 13 or wing.
“We back Reinhardt’s leadership skills, even though this is just his second game back after a long layoff.”
Three players who were involved in the Springboks’ triumphant Rugby Championship finale against Argentina in London — front rowers Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Wilco Louw and utility back Canan Moodie — are in the Bulls’ starting line-up. But flyhalf Handré Pollard has returned home to be with his pregnant wife, and loose forward Marco van Staden took a knock to the knee against Ulster and has also headed home.
Ackermann has made 11 changes to the starting XV and another six on the bench, compared with the team that lost so disappointingly to Ulster last weekend. But the coach said the raft of changes was not a reaction to that result and certainly not a sign of panic.
“It’s about rotation, but not just that; we also looked at how we want to play against Connacht. For example, JJ Theron, who had done well in our first two matches, is at flank because we want to use him in the line-out. He’s a very good jumper, having played for our U20 side at lock, and that will allow us to use four- or five-man line-outs.
“Nama Xaba really deserves his opportunity in the loose trio; he played very well in the Currie Cup and every time he’s come on for us, while Jeandré Rudolph played really well last week. They’re both known for their hard work on the ground, and Mpilo Gumede can show his worth off the bench after playing 80 minutes for three games.
“In the front row, it’s nice to give Gerhard Steenekamp a break in terms of starting. Alulutho Tshakweni has been training really well; he had a brilliant off-season and did an amazing amount of work. I will keep rotating the No 9s, with Embrose Papier getting over his concussion, while Jan Serfontein has been cleared to play centre.
“We’re still hurting from our second-half performance against Ulster. Any game has momentum swings, but we can’t make back-to-back mistakes like we did then. You need to make sure you switch on when the momentum is not going your way.
“But we haven’t found settled combinations yet; it’s going to take time to get to the brand of rugby we want to play without having had a proper preseason,” Ackermann said.
Bulls squad: Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie, David Kriel, Jan Serfontein, Sebastian de Klerk, Keagan Johannes, Paul de Wet, Jeandre Rudolph, JJ Theron, Nama Xaba, Reinhardt Ludwig, Cobus Wiese, Wilco Louw, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Alulutho Tshakweni. Replacements: Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp, Francois Klopper, Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, Mpilo Gumede, Embrose Papier, Harold Vorster, Stravino Jacobs.
Serfontein eyes URC glory in Bulls return
Talented Bulls impress new coach despite team’s constant challenges
Le Roux helps training Boks ahead of Pumas showdowns
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Bulls and Sharks coaches make no excuses for heavy defeats in Ireland
GAVIN RICH: Missing Boks, injured players weigh on SA teams in URC
Janse van Rensburg takes Bulls culture by the horns and embraces it
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.