Sharks eye home turnaround after winless start to URC season
Coach John Plumtree’s men must make Durban count after sinking to 13th on the URC log
14 October 2025 - 14:27
Two make-or-break home matches will offer the Sharks an opportunity to get their season back on track after they failed to win any of their opening three United Rugby Championship (URC) fixtures, coach John Plumtree says.
After crashing to a 31-5 defeat against Leinster in Dublin on Saturday, the Durban outfit have plummeted to a lowly 13th position on the 16-team URC log. ..
