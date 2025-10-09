Janse van Rensburg takes Bulls culture by the horns and embraces it

Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg on the drive in a recent match against Ospreys at Loftus Versfeld. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
As the Bulls tour for the first time under new coach Johan Ackermann, Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg is also looking forward to experiencing the kind of culture in this team, which he says makes it a different experience entirely from his time in France.
Having already immersed himself in a tough pre-season and the opening rounds of the United Rugby Championship (URC), the lock will now get the full experience of his new Bulls team in the crucible of a three-match tour up north.
“This team, and coach Johan Ackermann, are very focused on the team principles, what the team stands for and the culture within the group,” says Janse van Rensburg, who is back with the Bulls, where his career started before spending the last nine years with French Top 14 giants Montpellier.
“The focus on team culture is a completely different approach to my experience at Montpellier. In the nine years I played there, we didn’t speak about any culture. It’s something I appreciate at the Bulls. Here we all have similar backgrounds and visions for the team, so it’s much easier to connect with your fellow players.
“Being with old and new friends is really enjoyable. I mean, my roommate when I was 19 years old was Wilco Louw. It’s fun being back and connecting with old friends.”
Battle-tested abroad
Janse van Rensburg admits it has been a new experience all round for him after leaving the Bulls as a young player in 2016, becoming a battle-hardened forward in the French Top 14 and winning an EPCR Challenge Cup with Montpellier, and then returning to an entirely new competition.
“The first day I drove back into Loftus, I had goosebumps from head to toe. It’s really good to be back. I grew up as a Bulls supporter. I went to school at Affies [Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool] just across the road. This was a team I dreamt of playing for as a boy.
“Moving overseas was a bit of a risk, but there are so many games in France during a season. So to get game time in France was easier if you’re in the system there because of the number of teams over there. I made the decision to go so I could get more game time, and it paid off. I’m grateful for that time in my life.
“The URC is completely different to what I’m used to. The teams in this competition are a lot more structured and coached to a fine detail, whereas in France they play a bit more unstructured. So being back here and in a bit more structure and being coached in a different way is something I’ve looked forward to and enjoyed so far.”
These next three matches on the road against Ulster, Connacht and the Glasgow Warriors will be a key test of the Bulls under a new coach with a new vision and philosophy. And Janse van Rensburg is just as eager to play his part.
“There are a lot of games, and squad rotation is a big part of the modern game. That’s a challenge in itself — creating enough cohesion and then not overplaying the players. For us it’s about getting over that final hurdle. But we obviously have a long road to go and a lot of games to play. We’ll see where the season takes us.”
