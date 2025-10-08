Rassie says building squad depth let Springboks down
If we played the same team the whole year, the consistency might have been better, says Bok coach
08 October 2025 - 19:57
Building squad depth hampered the Springboks in their quest to deliver a perfect game and attain the level of consistency they always craved to achieve, coach Rassie Erasmus says.
Reflecting on his team's successful Rugby Championship campaign, Erasmus said the Boks had performed better overall than New Zealand, Australia and Argentina...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.