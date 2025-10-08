Sport / Rugby

Players joining rugby’s R360 league get international ban, warn unions

The R360 league is due to launch in 2026 and is reported to be making lucrative offers to top rugby union and league players

08 October 2025 - 14:06
by TREVOR STYNES
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Former England rugby player Mike Tindall. File picture: MAX MUMBY/INDIGO/GETTY IMAGES.
Former England rugby player Mike Tindall. File picture: MAX MUMBY/INDIGO/GETTY IMAGES.

London — Players who join the R360 global franchise league will be ineligible for international selection, the rugby unions of New Zealand, Australia, SA, Ireland, England, Scotland, France and Italy said this week.

The R360 league, fronted by former England centre Mike Tindall, is due to launch in 2026 and media reports have linked it with big-money offers for top rugby union and league players, but the unions are united in their opposition.

“As a group of national rugby unions, we are urging extreme caution for players and support staff considering joining the proposed R360 competition,” the unions said in a rare joint statement.

“International rugby and our major competitions remain the financial and cultural engine that sustains every level of the game — from grassroots participation to elite performance.

“Undermining that ecosystem could be enormously harmful to the health of our sport.”

Concerns over welfare and transparency

The unions said that R360 had given them no indication as to how it planned to manage player welfare, how players would fulfil their aspirations of representing their countries, or how the competition would coexist with the international and domestic calendars.

They also said that the R360 model appears designed to generate profits and return them to a very small elite, and those behind the proposed competition had not engaged with all unions to explain their business and operating model.

“Each of the national unions will therefore be advising men’s and women’s players that participation in R360 would make them ineligible for international selection,” the statement said.

R360 calls for collaboration

R360 responded to the unions’ statement, saying it wanted to work collaboratively as part of the global rugby calendar.

It added that player welfare was one of the key reasons for creating the global series, which it said would greatly reduce player load and capture the attention of a new generation of fans globally.

“It’s not always easy to embrace new opportunities, but as we’ve seen throughout history, it’s essential for any sport to grow,” a statement said.

“Our philosophy is clear — if players want to play for their country, they should have that opportunity. Why would the unions stand in their way?”

Grand prix-style global format planned

The league hopes to establish eight men’s teams and four women’s teams who will compete in a condensed season format in grand prix-style events around the world.

The International Rugby Players Association (IRPA) has also told their members to be cautious about R360, urging them to speak to their player association, to the IRPA or a legal adviser before signing any contract with the new league.

“Detailed information about the competition remains outstanding,” the IRPA said in a statement.

“And the competition does not currently have World Rugby regulatory approval.”

Reuters

Proteas call-ups disrupt depth of Lions and Dolphins

A total 29 players roped in for T20 and a Test, with Lions supplying nine players to both squads
Sport
1 day ago

Harmer hopes to hit new heights in Pakistan

Proteas spinner wants the sort of performance that makes him hard to ignore
Sport
1 day ago

Brits and Mlaba power Proteas to vital World Cup win

SA bounce back from England defeat with a dominant six-wicket victory over New Zealand, reigniting their campaign
Sport
2 days ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Bounce-back brilliance from Wolvaardt’s team

From a 69 all-out shock to a statement win over New Zealand, SA’s women rediscover their rhythm
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas trust their own prep as Pakistan Tests loom

Markram defends the no-warm-up approach, saying each player must arrive ready in body and skill
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Broos rallies Bafana for must-win Zimbabwe ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Springboks aim to end season on a high, says Marx
Sport / Rugby
3.
Kolisi hails Erasmus as Boks clinch back-to-back ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Broos boosted by return of big guns Mudau and ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
NEIL MANTHORP: Bounce-back brilliance from ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Springboks aim to end season on a high, says Marx

Sport / Rugby

Boks crowned champions as Rugby Championship finally delivers — then disappears

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: Imperious Springboks improving in leaps

Opinion / Columnists

Kolisi hails Erasmus as Boks clinch back-to-back Rugby Championship titles

Sport / Rugby

Boks gunning to shatter more records, says Etzebeth

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.