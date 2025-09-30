Jooste makes Vredenburg proud with stellar URC debut

Cheswill Jooste made a flying start on debut for the Bulls in the URC. Picture: SUPPLIED
Cheswill Jooste’s stunning United Rugby Championship (URC) debut was exactly the kind of moment he had dreamt about as a boy playing touch rugby in the streets of Vredenburg on a Sunday night.
And it was exactly the performance Bulls coach Johan Ackermann believed the new young star was capable of.The 19-year-old winger scored twice in his team’s 53-40 victory over the Ospreys in their opening URC fixture at Loftus Versfeld last weekend.
“Growing up I always watched famous players like Bryan Habana and Kurt-Lee Arendse scoring tries for the Bulls and contributing to this team was a dream come true,” said Jooste.
It showed the confidence Ackermann had in a young player who already made an impact for the Bulls in the Currie Cup, and of course who was a feature of the Junior Springboks’ World Rugby Under-20 Championship victory this year where Ackermann also worked with Jooste as a coaching consultant for the team.
Jooste said he was well prepared by Ackermann and the senior Bulls players for his first taste of URC competition.
“Playing in a top tournament like this, there is massive excitement for me. I had a chat with Canan Moodie about the intensity of the games and the physicality of them and that’s what I focused on in the pre-season — to get those things in order to perform at my best when the opportunity arises.
“This was my first senior pre-season and it was very tough and challenging. But fortunately for me I worked with coach Johan at the SA Under-20s and had a pre-season there with him, so I knew what to expect and what he expects from me. Coach Johan has always said to me to just be myself and express myself and enjoy it on the field.”
That expression came to the fore at Loftus last weekend from a young player who seems about to make a huge impact in the YRC this season.But the residents of Vredenburg could’ve told you that from what they saw all those years ago on those Sunday nights on their streets.
Jooste makes Vredenburg proud with stellar URC debut
Teenage winger scored twice in Bull’s victory over the Ospreys
Cheswill Jooste’s stunning United Rugby Championship (URC) debut was exactly the kind of moment he had dreamt about as a boy playing touch rugby in the streets of Vredenburg on a Sunday night.
And it was exactly the performance Bulls coach Johan Ackermann believed the new young star was capable of. The 19-year-old winger scored twice in his team’s 53-40 victory over the Ospreys in their opening URC fixture at Loftus Versfeld last weekend.
“Growing up I always watched famous players like Bryan Habana and Kurt-Lee Arendse scoring tries for the Bulls and contributing to this team was a dream come true,” said Jooste.
It showed the confidence Ackermann had in a young player who already made an impact for the Bulls in the Currie Cup, and of course who was a feature of the Junior Springboks’ World Rugby Under-20 Championship victory this year where Ackermann also worked with Jooste as a coaching consultant for the team.
Jooste said he was well prepared by Ackermann and the senior Bulls players for his first taste of URC competition.
“Playing in a top tournament like this, there is massive excitement for me. I had a chat with Canan Moodie about the intensity of the games and the physicality of them and that’s what I focused on in the pre-season — to get those things in order to perform at my best when the opportunity arises.
“This was my first senior pre-season and it was very tough and challenging. But fortunately for me I worked with coach Johan at the SA Under-20s and had a pre-season there with him, so I knew what to expect and what he expects from me. Coach Johan has always said to me to just be myself and express myself and enjoy it on the field.”
That expression came to the fore at Loftus last weekend from a young player who seems about to make a huge impact in the YRC this season. But the residents of Vredenburg could’ve told you that from what they saw all those years ago on those Sunday nights on their streets.
Veteran lock De Jager back in Bok squad to face Argentina
GAVIN RICH: Super Sacha, the numero uno of world rugby No 10s
England women stick with winning ways to secure World Cup title
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.