Hot-starting All Blacks restore ‘mana’ with Wallabies win

Ardie Savea says his team wanted to earn respect after 43-10 loss to Springboks

28 September 2025 - 14:51
by Nick Mulvenney
All Blacks coach Scott Robertson says consistency is key. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/PAIMAGES
Scott Robertson was delighted the All Blacks rebounded from their record loss to SA with a 33-24 victory over the Wallabies on Saturday but feels another win over Australia this week is essential to confirm their resurgence.

Coach Robertson and his team were pilloried after shipping 36 unanswered points in a 43-10 loss to the Springboks two weeks ago, but can still win the Rugby Championship if they beat Australia in Perth this week.

“The ultimate for every sports team is the ability to be consistent,” Robertson told reporters after the match at Auckland’s Eden Park.

“That’s what we need to do. You’re not always going to … just get to be consistent. But … when it’s not going your way, how can you get it to come back your way? It’s a great opportunity to keep on to Perth. The story continues. It’s going to go right down to the last round, isn’t it? For who wins this championship? That’s why Test footy is such a beautiful place.”

The All Blacks will travel to Australia without flyhalf Beauden Barrett, who sustained a shoulder injury, and prop Ethan de Groot, who was taken off on Saturday after a head clash with teammate Fabian Holland.

New Zealand got off to a hot start on Saturday with three tries in the first 25 minutes to take a 20-3 lead, but Australia battled back to within two points of the lead with 11 minutes to play.

Ardie Savea, who stepped up as captain in place of the injured Scott Barrett on Saturday, was pleased the All Blacks managed to close out the game.

“For us it was just about compounding good moments, and we did that,” Savea said. “I reckon we can be better around when we do get into a good lead, really being ruthless around that, and that’s on us. But also credit to the Aussie brothers for always fighting back.”

The onslaught of criticism that engulfed the All Blacks after the loss to the Springboks should ease after victory in a tough Test match, not least because it ensured the bilateral Bledisloe Cup will stay in New Zealand for another year.

“We wanted to put in a performance that kind of restored some mana [respect] back in the jersey,” Savea said.

“The challenge now is embracing this win but then getting back on the horse and trying to go back-to-back.

“I think we’ve got to be hard on ourselves after this. We can’t sit on our laurels. We enjoy tonight, then get back on the horse and keep each other accountable.”

Reuters

