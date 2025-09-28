Sport / Rugby

England women stick with winning ways to secure World Cup title

Red Roses’ win follows success for their English footballing counterparts at the women’s Euros

28 September 2025 - 15:35
by Lawrence White
England captain Zoe Aldcroft celebrates with her teammates after winning Saturday’s final of the 2025 Women’s World Cup against Canada at Twickenham in London. Picture: ACTION IMAGES VIA REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS
London — England can rule women’s rugby for years to come after winning the World Cup on Saturday to cap a remarkable 33-match unbeaten streak, their coach, John Mitchell, said.

Mitchell, who was named World Rugby women’s coach of the year after his side’s 33-13 win over Canada, paid tribute to the hefty investment in the women’s game in England, which has enabled them to develop such a potent squad.

“If you look at the 32 players that have accomplished greatness, and have been phenomenal for a large part of the past three years, that’s come because of the depth we have created,” Mitchell said.

Many of England’s rival teams have only recently turned professional, while others, including final opponents Canada, had to turn to public fundraising to support their path to the tournament.

Mitchell hailed the legion of support staff that helped propel his side to the game’s summit, while also saying that others are starting to catch up.

“We can dominate the world for a long time, but the world’s going to get better because people are starting to recognise how to resource their programmes,” he said.

The Red Roses’ World Cup win follows success for their English footballing counterparts at the women’s European Championship earlier in 2025, when they beat world champions Spain on penalties.

“You only have to look at the Six Nations and how we’ve grown. I think it’s amazing how far we’ve come. Women’s sport is on a high,” centre and world player of the year nominee Meg Jones said.

England’s players danced on the pitch with their winners’ medals in front of the record crowd for a women’s game on Saturday, in a mixture of joy and relief at having won the game’s biggest prize again having lost six finals, including the past two.

Try scorer and 2024 world player of the year Ellie Kildunne urged fans to “keep the cowboy hats coming”, in reference to the red hats that have become a trademark of the team’s supporters and were everywhere in the jubilant crowd as the team lifted the trophy.

Captain Zoe Aldcroft hesitated when asked after the game whether England are the greatest women’s rugby team of all time, before saying “it definitely kind of feels like that”.

Reuters

