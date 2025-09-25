Springboks Smith and Libbok prepare for stern Test in Durban

Flyhalf Manie Libbok about to launch a conversion in the Springboks' 43-10 win against the All Blacks in Wellington on September 13. Picture: MARTY MELVILLE/www.photosport.nz
Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok and loose forward Kwagga Smith are expecting huge battles in their respective areas of expertise in the team’s final home Test of 2025, when they clash in the Rugby Championship against the Pumas in Durban on Saturday.
The teams will meet again at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, in London next Saturday in the closing match of the 2025 edition of the tournament — where, depending on the results in the next two rounds, the title could be decided.
Still, both players were fully focused on doing what they need to this weekend for the Boks to stay in the race to defend the title they secured for the first time since 2019 last year, especially with all four participating teams in the series (the Wallabies, All Blacks, Springboks and Pumas) still in with a fair shot of lifting the trophy.
Zoning in on Argentina’s backs, Libbok said: “Many of their players have sevens rugby backgrounds, and they are quick and agile with a great skill set, so we know we have a big challenge on our hands this weekend, but we are looking forward to it.
“They are also very good in the aerial battle, which is an area we also pride ourselves on, so it’s also going to be a key area in the match.”
Smith spoke equally highly of the Pumas’ loose forwards and expects a fierce battle: “They have very mobile loose forwards and they are also good at winning turnovers, so we are expecting a big challenge in that department. Over and above that, their pack is physical in general and they play hard rugby, so they’ll challenge us there this weekend.”
Commenting on Argentina’s evolution over the past few seasons, Smith said: “They’ve grown a lot ... and they have a good balance between senior and younger players, which is a combination that makes them very strong.”
Libbok was modest when asked how he felt about his performance off the bench and in his goal kicking in the team’s record 43-10 victory over the All Blacks in Wellington.
“It was good to come off the bench and fulfil the role that was expected of me. We took a lot of confidence from the way we trained that week, and it was great to see how everything came together in the second half,” he said.
“Handré [Pollard], Sacha [Feinberg-Mngomezulu] and I work really well together and push one another really hard, and that definitely brings the best out of all of us. I’ve put a lot of work into my goal-kicking and it’s good to see the hard work pay off, so I’ll certainly keep working it and always do my best.”
Bok coach Rassie Erasmus has made only two personnel changes to his starting XV — which will be led by Siya Kolisi in what will mark his 97th Test — with the experienced Eben Etzebeth and Damian Willemse taking over from the injured Lood de Jager and Aphelele Fassi, respectively. That has allowed for the return of Damian de Allende at inside centre alongside Canan Moodie in an exciting midfield combination.
The three changes on the bench, which again features five forwards and three backs, are the inclusion of Boan Venter at prop, Jan-Hendrik Wessels as the replacement hooker and scrumhalf Morné van den Berg, who takes over from the indisposed Grant Williams.
