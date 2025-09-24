Snyman targets Olympic glory as Blitzboks gear up for new season

Blitzboks coach Philip Snyman is upbeat ahead of the season. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/SHAUN ROY
The Springbok Sevens will start the new season as defending HSBC SVNS world champions, but for Blitzbok coach Philip Snyman it will not be a year of protecting their title at all costs.
Snyman said a holistic approach can be expected, with the Blitzboks hoping to once again combine growth and building blocks with success and glory on some new playing pitches across the globe.
The world series will return to Cape Town, where the Blitzboks will defend their title at the DHL Stadium on December 6 and 7.
“The new dates and venues for the 2026 circuit fit nicely in our original plans, so I am looking forward to the season,” said Snyman, adding they are determined to win their home tournament again.
“We have two more training blocks before I will confirm the roster for the season. The fact that we are already working hard towards the season is a clear indication of our intentions.
“Cape Town remains the best tournament for us and doing well at home is a very important objective to coaches and players alike.”
After their tournament victory in Cape Town, the Blitzboks claimed bragging rights at last season’s World Championship in Los Angeles.
They are proudly wearing that belt as they prepare for the nine tournaments this season that again promise to deliver action provided by some of the finest athletes in the world.
There is a change in format, with eight men’s and women’s teams contesting the first six tournaments in what Snyman predicts will deliver some outstanding rugby.
“We have our eyes on the next Olympics, so a lot of what we are doing now is based on planning for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles,” said Snyman, who won Olympic bronze as a player (2016) and coach (2024).
“We are looking at another season where we will continue our pathway of combining some of our best junior players and emerging stars from the Varsity Cup with our experienced core of sevens standouts, with the sole aim of growing our system into something we all can be proud of.
“What worked well for us in our pathway programme was the induction of Junior Springbok players, as well as standouts from the FNB Varsity Cup, something we needed to do after our academy programme closed — and it has worked well.
“Look at Gino Cupido, who is a double world champion in sevens and U20. And we will again have the likes of Siyabonga Ndlozi and Joel Leotlela, who will step up this season.”
Snyman also pointed out Rowan Malgas, who excelled playing Varsity Cup, and Grant de Jager, the Maties star who earned a professional contract after joining the squad on a trial basis.
“We are awaiting the return of some players who did duty in the Currie Cup as well,” he said.“There is a good relationship between us and those coaches and as we released players to play provincial rugby, we will call up some of them when they’re not in competition.”
Christie Grobbelaar, who was named in the Sharks squad for the United Rugby Championship, will return to Stellenbosch on November 1.
Argentina, Australia, Fiji, France, Britain, New Zealand and Spain will all try to topple the Blitzboks in Cape Town, while in the women’s tournament Australia, Canada, Fiji, France, Britain, Japan, New Zealand and the US will battle it out.
Snyman targets Olympic glory as Blitzboks gear up for new season
The Springbok Sevens will start the new season as defending HSBC SVNS world champions, but for Blitzbok coach Philip Snyman it will not be a year of protecting their title at all costs.
Snyman said a holistic approach can be expected, with the Blitzboks hoping to once again combine growth and building blocks with success and glory on some new playing pitches across the globe.
The world series will return to Cape Town, where the Blitzboks will defend their title at the DHL Stadium on December 6 and 7.
“The new dates and venues for the 2026 circuit fit nicely in our original plans, so I am looking forward to the season,” said Snyman, adding they are determined to win their home tournament again.
“We have two more training blocks before I will confirm the roster for the season. The fact that we are already working hard towards the season is a clear indication of our intentions.
“Cape Town remains the best tournament for us and doing well at home is a very important objective to coaches and players alike.”
After their tournament victory in Cape Town, the Blitzboks claimed bragging rights at last season’s World Championship in Los Angeles.
They are proudly wearing that belt as they prepare for the nine tournaments this season that again promise to deliver action provided by some of the finest athletes in the world.
There is a change in format, with eight men’s and women’s teams contesting the first six tournaments in what Snyman predicts will deliver some outstanding rugby.
“We have our eyes on the next Olympics, so a lot of what we are doing now is based on planning for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles,” said Snyman, who won Olympic bronze as a player (2016) and coach (2024).
“We are looking at another season where we will continue our pathway of combining some of our best junior players and emerging stars from the Varsity Cup with our experienced core of sevens standouts, with the sole aim of growing our system into something we all can be proud of.
“What worked well for us in our pathway programme was the induction of Junior Springbok players, as well as standouts from the FNB Varsity Cup, something we needed to do after our academy programme closed — and it has worked well.
“Look at Gino Cupido, who is a double world champion in sevens and U20. And we will again have the likes of Siyabonga Ndlozi and Joel Leotlela, who will step up this season.”
Snyman also pointed out Rowan Malgas, who excelled playing Varsity Cup, and Grant de Jager, the Maties star who earned a professional contract after joining the squad on a trial basis.
“We are awaiting the return of some players who did duty in the Currie Cup as well,” he said. “There is a good relationship between us and those coaches and as we released players to play provincial rugby, we will call up some of them when they’re not in competition.”
Christie Grobbelaar, who was named in the Sharks squad for the United Rugby Championship, will return to Stellenbosch on November 1.
Argentina, Australia, Fiji, France, Britain, New Zealand and Spain will all try to topple the Blitzboks in Cape Town, while in the women’s tournament Australia, Canada, Fiji, France, Britain, Japan, New Zealand and the US will battle it out.
Coach Robertson glad key men are back ahead of Australia Test at Eden Park
GAVIN RICH: Fitting for Griquas to get the better of Lions in Currie Cup final
Wallabies stick with O’Connor for New Zealand Tests
Rassie Erasmus keeps faith in core of Bok squad to face Pumas
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Pumas will throw everything at us, says Rassie
Le Roux helps training Boks ahead of Pumas showdowns
Talented Bulls impress new coach despite team’s constant challenges
Coach Robertson glad key men are back ahead of Australia Test at Eden Park
GAVIN RICH: Fitting for Griquas to get the better of Lions in Currie Cup final
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.