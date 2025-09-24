Sport / Rugby

Serfontein eyes URC glory in Bulls return

24 September 2025 - 18:44
by Michael Vlismas
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Jan Serfontein is back at the Bulls after a number of years playing in Europe. Picture: Supplied
Jan Serfontein is back at the Bulls after a number of years playing in Europe. Picture: Supplied

Jan Serfontein’s return to Loftus Versfeld and his own assessment of his new Bulls team reveals a lot about where the Pretoria outfit’s focus has been in the build-up to the fifth edition of the United Rugby Championship (URC).

“There is so much depth in this team. We have two or three players in every position who on any weekend could pull on the jersey and do the job. It’s very healthy competition in the team. It’s exciting because it’s an indication of what this team is capable of,” says Serfontein.

Squad depth has long been the buzzword for modern rugby teams as they seek to juggle the challenge of the United Rugby Championship and then, hopefully, the parallel chase for glory in the Champions Cup and the EPCR Challenge Cup.

To meet this demand, the 32-year-old Serfontein is one of several new faces in the Bulls squad for this campaign, having made his way back from French giants Montpellier. But he’s far from a new face at Loftus Versfeld.

“It’s great to be back in Pretoria and back at Loftus. I spent six years here when I was straight out of school, so I have very good memories from here,” says the burly centre.

It is an exciting new chapter for Serfontein, who is looking forward to making his mark in a competition that is new for him.

Serfontein, during his first stint with the Bulls, experienced Super Rugby, and was a member of the team that lost a Super Rugby semifinal against the Brumbies in 2013. He then made the move to France to experience the Top 14, where he won the league title with Montpellier in 2022 and the EPCR Challenge Cup in 2021.

“I loved the time in France, but I was always going to come back to play in SA. In terms of the styles of rugby, the Top 14 is a tough competition and it’s highly competitive. It’s very physical. So I’m really looking forward to the URC as a new competition and new challenge for me.

“I’ve still got a few good years left in me and believe I can add a lot of value. This Bulls team has come so close to winning this title and it would be great to be a part of that when it happens. I definitely believe we have the team to do it.”

Serfontein’s preseason experience has confirmed his belief in this team.

“We’ve trained hard and I think the whole team is excited for the season to kick off. We feel we’re ready. Coach Johan Ackermann has created a great environment for us to perform. He's got a very clear vision of where he wants to take this team and how to get there. There is a healthy high-performance culture here.”

Pumas will throw everything at us, says Rassie

Springbok coach expects fierce clash in crucial Rugby Championship match
Sport
6 hours ago

Snyman targets Olympic glory as Blitzboks gear up for new season

National sevens coach says preparations for world series are geared towards peaking in Paris
Sport
5 hours ago

Le Roux helps training Boks ahead of Pumas showdowns

‘We try to train the way we play and having him in camp will allow us to improve the quality of our sessions.’
Sport
2 days ago

Coach Robertson glad key men are back ahead of Australia Test at Eden Park

Coach confirms reinforcements are timely as the All Blacks look to rebound from a 43-10 loss to SA in Wellington
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Kaizer Chiefs confirm ‘ongoing discussions’ with ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Van Niekerk priceless as SA ends world ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Talented Bulls impress new coach despite team’s ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
It’s over to Nabi now, says Motaung
Sport / Soccer
5.
Kaizer Chiefs part ways with coach Nabi over Caf ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Pumas will throw everything at us, says Rassie

Sport / Rugby

Snyman targets Olympic glory as Blitzboks gear up for new season

Sport / Rugby

Le Roux helps training Boks ahead of Pumas showdowns

Sport / Rugby

Talented Bulls impress new coach despite team’s constant challenges

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.