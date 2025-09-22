Talented Bulls impress new coach despite team’s constant challenges

New Bulls coach Johan Ackermann says he gets excited when he sees the commitment and talent of his charges, even though the team he puts out for their United Rugby Championship (URC) opener against Ospreys will probably be far from his first-choice combination.

Ackermann only gets his raft of current Springboks back for three weeks in December and the preseason preparations have been complicated by many niggling injuries.

“I’m still learning how the campaign runs and the players are still getting used to me,” the coach said ahead of Saturday’s clash at Loftus Versfeld.

“I don’t want to give Ospreys any extra hope, but I don’t think we’re at 100% yet. Not because of any lack of talent, but it’s been challenging.

“Up until now we haven’t been able to train with the starting XV all together. There have been constant niggles and players not being fully fit. We haven’t had a full week with the lock or centre combinations we wanted.