Coach Robertson glad key men are back ahead of Australia Test at Eden Park

Codie Taylor hands off Siya Kolisi during a Rugby Championship match in Cape Town in 2024. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ASHLEY VLOTMAN
Melbourne — New Zealand coach Scott Robertson has welcomed back key players for a potentially decisive Rugby Championship Test against Australia but admits his staff are still getting to grips with their dramatic collapse against SA.
Robertson confirmed that scrumhalf Cortez Ratima, experienced lock Patrick Tuipulotu and hooker Codie Taylor are available for Saturday’s Test at Eden Park, joining fit-again halfback Cameron Roigard after all were sidelined with injuries.
The reinforcements are timely as the All Blacks look to rebound from a 43-10 loss to SA in Wellington, their heaviest defeat in over 100 years of Tests, and stay in the race for the Rugby Championship trophy.
The hosts have had nine days to process the second half fade-out in the nation’s capital but Robertson said staff had not quite put their finger on it.
“Yes and no,” he told reporters on Monday.
“We have looked at it from refining structures, leadership, timing players coming onto the field, and then probably just coming down to executing what’s required at that moment.
“We’ll continue to practice during the week and we’ll get another shot this weekend.”
New Zealand are a point behind leaders Australia on the Rugby Championship table and could crash out of contention if the Wallabies claim victory with a bonus point.
However, the visitors would need to defy history to win, having not beaten the hosts at Eden Park since 1986.
Robertson was under similar pressure when the All Blacks suffered their first-ever loss in Argentina against the Pumas last month before bouncing back with a 24-17 win over SA at Eden Park.
However, Robertson said his team should not need wake-up calls to play their best rugby.
“The ultimate in any sporting team is to be consistent and that’s what you look for,” he said.
“You don’t want to be stung to use that as fuel again.”
Coach Robertson glad key men are back ahead of Australia Test at Eden Park
Coach confirms reinforcements are timely as the All Blacks look to rebound from a 43-10 loss to SA in Wellington
Reuters
