Bok action girl says her team’s physicality gives them an edge over Black Ferns

The Springboks' Sinazo Mcatshulwa is challenged by France's Assia Khalfaoui in their 2025 Women's World Cup Pool A game on Sunday. Picture: ACTION IMAGES/ANDREW BOYERS
For the most-capped loose forward in Springbok Women’s history, actions count more than words as the team contemplate and prepare for Sunday’s Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against the Black Ferns.
That is the message from 28-year-old flanker Sinazo Mcatshulwa, named by head coach Swys de Bruin at No 7 in the starting XV on Thursday, as she prepares to win her 42nd Test cap at Sandy Park in Exeter on Sunday against New Zealand — a side she has yet to face.
A World Cup quarterfinal is another first for the South Africans.
“We have not been here before, but that excites us rather than scares us,” Mcatshulwa said.
“We played the Black Ferns XV back home a few weeks ago and that gave us an idea of their style and strengths, but this New Zealand team obviously is something else.
“What we saw against the New Zealanders in Cape Town was our physicality is tough to live with and that gives us confidence for the weekend.”
🗣️ "For us to be in a quarter-final for the first time is a dream come true."
Mcatshulwa, who has completed a stint in France playing for Métropole RC Villeneuvois in Lille, said she did not enjoy the Boks’ 57-10 defeat against France in their final pool game last Sunday and would have liked to join the action earlier off the bench.
Starting against the Black Ferns, Mcatshulwa will aim to replicate an impressive performance that resulted in her scoring the match-winning try that started the pool win against Italy, where she also gained 110m with 16 effective ball carries.
“The trick for the weekend will be to look to what we want to achieve and to go out there and enjoy it.
“We have had a good few months of rugby and I know we are capable of playing with the best. The weekend’s game will also be about our pack’s ability to be very physical and then give our skilled backs the chance to play. I believe we can do that.
“We have prepared well for this one and we have shown we can play with the best. This is what this tournament is all about — proving we belong.”
De Bruin named Nolusindiso Booi at lock for the historic quarter, where the Boks take on New Zealand with a bench consisting of seven forwards and one back.
The inclusion of Booi, the regular captain, is one of 10 changes to the starting team that lined up against France.
Booi, Lindelwa Gwala (hooker), Danelle Lochner (lock), Sizophila Solontsi (flanker), Libbie Janse van Rensburg (flyhalf), Zintle Mpupha (centre) and Ayanda Malinga (wing) were all rested against France, and were last in action against Italy two weekends ago.
SA Rugby media
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.