Boks’ squad depth remains key for Rassie despite All Blacks defeat
Seven personnel changes made for next clash as coach keeps the bigger picture in mind
The Springboks’ goal always is to win Test matches, but despite the bitter feeling of defeat after Saturday’s crunch clash with New Zealand at Eden Park, coach Rassie Erasmus is still determined to broaden his player base ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup.
SA’s 2019 and 2023 World Cup successes were built in large part on squad depth. Performances this year have been largely underwhelming, and on Saturday in Auckland — when they lost 24-17 — they were their own worst enemies with an error-strewn display.
Erasmus has made seven personnel changes and two positional switches for Saturday’s second clash with the All Blacks in Wellington. He said these were not only in reaction to that disappointing showing but also with the bigger picture in mind.
“It would have been paradise if we’d won last weekend and still made the changes we planned,” Erasmus said.
🗣️ "If we don't win this game we probably out of the Championship so it's a big ask for the players."— SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) September 8, 2025
Rassie Erasmus on naming his team on a Monday and selecting a number of young starters for this weekend's clash with the All Blacks.#SSRugby | #TheRugbyChampionship pic.twitter.com/ljscq7AgtA
“Not many players get the chance to face New Zealand away. After this game, the only other opportunity will be after the [2027] World Cup, so the idea was to win and also expose some guys to the pressure of facing the team ranked No 1 in the world.”
He did not shy away from the poor performance but said it was not all down to the players.
“We all know a lot of players didn’t perform well, and plenty of coaches, myself included, didn’t coach well last week. One positive was how the game ended. The guys who came on brought energy and fight.
“After 15 minutes we were 14-0 down, but they [New Zealand] only scored another 10 points after that.
🗣️ "He's definitely a guy who fronts up at 12 so let's get him back into the mix."— SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) September 9, 2025
Rassie Erasmus is looking forward to seeing what Damian Willemse brings at inside centre this weekend.#SSRugby | #TheRugbyChampionship pic.twitter.com/zTJeLZgnK5
“We still lost, and that’s the bottom line, but the impact off the bench made me think about bringing in energetic players who haven’t played here before.
“Our main goal is to build squad depth. That means introducing youngsters alongside senior players, giving them opportunities at different venues and positions, and seeing how they develop under pressure.”
A key return is No 8 Jasper Wiese, who has completed a suspension he picked up for a red card against Italy in July.
“Having Jasper back is a huge plus. He probably won’t play the full 80 minutes, but it’s great to have him in the mix. He’s always been one of our standout players, and for a big Test match like this, we’ll need him.”
• New Zealand have called on former captain Richie McCaw for inspiration ahead of Saturday’s match, saying they want to “go to another level”.
Midfield back Quinn Tupaea said McCaw’s presence had already given the players a lift.
Tupaea, who scored the final try to keep the fast-finishing Springboks at bay at Eden Park, is wary the visitors will be highly motivated to reverse the result.
New Zealand lack the obvious incentives of last Saturday, when they were playing to extend their 31-year unbeaten record at Eden Park, as well as honouring the 100th match for flanker Ardie Savea.
“We need to go to another level,” Tupaea said on Tuesday. “There was a lot of emotion last week, given the occasion with Ardie and Eden Park, so we’ve got Richie in camp this week.
“We’re drawing a bit of inspiration from him and the history there. It’s pretty crazy seeing him in the environment; it’s the first time I’ve met him. He just gives us confidence, gives us some inspiration.”
Tupaea said he believed SA would play a more attack-minded game after Erasmus made seven changes to his starting side, including five in the backs.
“They’ve got a few ‘ballers’ in their backline, a few guys that play with confidence and like to move the ball around,” Tupaea said. “Just given the backline they named, they might look to play a little bit more. Rassie is showing he’s pretty prepared to make changes and back his squad.”
The All Blacks will name their squad on Thursday. Wing Caleb Clarke has recovered from injury and been added to New Zealand’s squad this week.
He is a strong candidate to play his first Test of the year, potentially replacing Emoni Narawa, who suffered injured ribs after scoring the opening try in Auckland.
Reuters