Boks’ squad depth remains key for Rassie despite All Blacks defeat

“We still lost, and that’s the bottom line, but the impact off the bench made me think about bringing in energetic players who haven’t played here before.

“Our main goal is to build squad depth. That means introducing youngsters alongside senior players, giving them opportunities at different venues and positions, and seeing how they develop under pressure.”

A key return is No 8 Jasper Wiese, who has completed a suspension he picked up for a red card against Italy in July.

“Having Jasper back is a huge plus. He probably won’t play the full 80 minutes, but it’s great to have him in the mix. He’s always been one of our standout players, and for a big Test match like this, we’ll need him.”

• New Zealand have called on former captain Richie McCaw for inspiration ahead of Saturday’s match, saying they want to “go to another level”.

Midfield back Quinn Tupaea said McCaw’s presence had already given the players a lift.

Tupaea, who scored the final try to keep the fast-finishing Springboks at bay at Eden Park, is wary the visitors will be highly motivated to reverse the result.

New Zealand lack the obvious incentives of last Saturday, when they were playing to extend their 31-year unbeaten record at Eden Park, as well as honouring the 100th match for flanker Ardie Savea.

“We need to go to another level,” Tupaea said on Tuesday. “There was a lot of emotion last week, given the occasion with Ardie and Eden Park, so we’ve got Richie in camp this week.

“We’re drawing a bit of inspiration from him and the history there. It’s pretty crazy seeing him in the environment; it’s the first time I’ve met him. He just gives us confidence, gives us some inspiration.”

Tupaea said he believed SA would play a more attack-minded game after Erasmus made seven changes to his starting side, including five in the backs.

“They’ve got a few ‘ballers’ in their backline, a few guys that play with confidence and like to move the ball around,” Tupaea said. “Just given the backline they named, they might look to play a little bit more. Rassie is showing he’s pretty prepared to make changes and back his squad.”

The All Blacks will name their squad on Thursday. Wing Caleb Clarke has recovered from injury and been added to New Zealand’s squad this week.

He is a strong candidate to play his first Test of the year, potentially replacing Emoni Narawa, who suffered injured ribs after scoring the opening try in Auckland.

Reuters