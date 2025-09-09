All Blacks lean on former captain McCaw to reach a new level against Boks

Canan Moodie charges forward during the Springboks Rugby Championship match against the All Blacks at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. Picture: GETTY IMS\AGES/FIONA GOODALL
New Zealand have called on former captain Richie McCaw for inspiration ahead of their second Rugby Championship Test against the Springboks, saying they want to “go to another level”.
The two-time World Cup-winning skipper McCaw joined the All Blacks squad in Wellington before Saturday’s rematch, after the home side edged a tight contest 24-17 at Eden Park.
Midfield back Quinn Tupaea said McCaw’s presence had already given the players a lift.
Tupaea, who scored the final try to keep the fast-finishing Springboks at bay at Eden Park, is wary the visitors will be highly motivated to reverse the result.
New Zealand lack the same obvious incentives as last Saturday, when they were playing to extend their 31-year unbeaten record at Eden Park, as well as honouring the 100th match for flanker Ardie Savea.
“We need to go to another level,” Tupaea said on Tuesday.
“There was a lot of emotion last week, given the occasion with Ardie and Eden Park, so we’ve got Richie in camp this week.
“We’re drawing a bit of inspiration from him and the history there. It’s pretty crazy seeing him in the environment; it’s the first time I’ve met him.
“He just gives us confidence, gives us some inspiration.”
Tupaea said he believed SA would play a more attack-minded game after coach Rassie Erasmus made seven changes to his starting side, including five in the backs.
“They’ve got a few ‘ballers’ in their backline, a few guys that play with confidence and like to move the ball around,” Tupaea said.
“Just given the backline they named, they might look to play a little bit more. Rassie’s showing he’s pretty prepared to make changes and back his squad.”
The All Blacks will name their squad on Thursday.
Wing Caleb Clarke has recovered from injury and been added to New Zealand’s squad this week.
He is a strong candidate to play his first Test of the year, potentially replacing Emoni Narawa, who suffered injured ribs after scoring the opening try in Auckland.
All Blacks lean on former captain McCaw to reach a new level against Boks
Wary that SA will be highly motivated to reverse last week’s result, New Zealand find a fresh source of inspiration
New Zealand have called on former captain Richie McCaw for inspiration ahead of their second Rugby Championship Test against the Springboks, saying they want to “go to another level”.
The two-time World Cup-winning skipper McCaw joined the All Blacks squad in Wellington before Saturday’s rematch, after the home side edged a tight contest 24-17 at Eden Park.
Midfield back Quinn Tupaea said McCaw’s presence had already given the players a lift.
Tupaea, who scored the final try to keep the fast-finishing Springboks at bay at Eden Park, is wary the visitors will be highly motivated to reverse the result.
New Zealand lack the same obvious incentives as last Saturday, when they were playing to extend their 31-year unbeaten record at Eden Park, as well as honouring the 100th match for flanker Ardie Savea.
“We need to go to another level,” Tupaea said on Tuesday.
“There was a lot of emotion last week, given the occasion with Ardie and Eden Park, so we’ve got Richie in camp this week.
“We’re drawing a bit of inspiration from him and the history there. It’s pretty crazy seeing him in the environment; it’s the first time I’ve met him.
“He just gives us confidence, gives us some inspiration.”
Tupaea said he believed SA would play a more attack-minded game after coach Rassie Erasmus made seven changes to his starting side, including five in the backs.
“They’ve got a few ‘ballers’ in their backline, a few guys that play with confidence and like to move the ball around,” Tupaea said.
“Just given the backline they named, they might look to play a little bit more. Rassie’s showing he’s pretty prepared to make changes and back his squad.”
The All Blacks will name their squad on Thursday.
Wing Caleb Clarke has recovered from injury and been added to New Zealand’s squad this week.
He is a strong candidate to play his first Test of the year, potentially replacing Emoni Narawa, who suffered injured ribs after scoring the opening try in Auckland.
Reuters
Erasmus opts for new Bok backline for All Blacks Test
Strong France outclass Bok Women in pool decider
Boks disappointed by 15 minutes of poor play that led to defeat
GAVIN RICH: From line-out chaos to back row lapses: Boks lose their mental edge
Etzebeth, Kolisi back as Erasmus sticks with Kriel as Bok captain for All Blacks clash
Bok flyer Kolbe ‘super excited’ about facing All Blacks at Eden Park
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Erasmus opts for new Bok backline for All Blacks Test
Strong France outclass Bok Women in pool decider
Boks disappointed by 15 minutes of poor play that led to defeat
GAVIN RICH: From line-out chaos to back row lapses: Boks lose their mental edge
Etzebeth, Kolisi back as Erasmus sticks with Kriel as Bok captain for All ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.