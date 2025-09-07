France 57 (24): Tries: Emilie Boulard (2), Gaby Vernier, Charlotte Escudero, Agathe Gerin, Joanna Grisez (2), Annaelle Deshaye, Alexandra Chambon. Conversions: Lina Queyroi (2), Morgane Bourgeois (4).
Strong France outclass Bok Women in pool decider
Things were quite evenly poised for France-SA early on until Chumisa Qawe was sin-binned for a high tackle
France showed their class and experience as they beat the Springbok Women 57-10 in the final pool match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup in Northampton on Sunday.
As a result, the Bok Women will face New Zealand in their quarterfinal on Saturday, while France will take on Ireland on Sunday.
Things were quite evenly poised early on, with France scoring an unconverted try before Byrhandré Dolf landed a penalty goal to make it 5-3.
The French scored a second try but then disaster struck as Chumisa Qawe was sin-binned for a high tackle, which was upgraded to a 20-minute red card.
France added three more tries to their tally in the time SA only had 14 players on the field before the Bomb Squad was sent on.
The replacements made a difference, but the Bok Women couldn’t capitalise, and instead France finished with two late tries.
But the last say belonged to Nadine Roos, who was rewarded for a superb performance with a sublime individual try.
Scorers:
Springbok Women 10 (3): Try: Nadine Roos. Conversion: Byrhandré Dolf. Penalty goal: Dolf.
France 57 (24): Tries: Emilie Boulard (2), Gaby Vernier, Charlotte Escudero, Agathe Gerin, Joanna Grisez (2), Annaelle Deshaye, Alexandra Chambon. Conversions: Lina Queyroi (2), Morgane Bourgeois (4).
• New Zealand’s teenage flyer Braxton Sorensen-McGee scored a hat-trick of tries as the holders sent a signal of intent by beating Ireland 40-0 in their last Pool C clash to preserve a 100% start to the defence of the Women’s Rugby World Cup crown.
New Zealand, who scored six tries, take on SA in the first of the quarterfinals in Exeter next Saturday, while Ireland are also through to the last eight after finishing second in the pool.
Japan came from behind to beat Spain 29-21 earlier on Sunday in York to finish third in Pool C but both teams had already been eliminated.
Italy’s Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi got a hat-trick of tries as her side proved much too strong for World Cup newcomers Brazil, winning 64-3 at Northampton to claim third spot in Pool D.
SA Rugby Communications and Reuters
