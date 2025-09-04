Sport / Rugby Etzebeth, Kolisi back as Erasmus sticks with Kriel as Bok captain for All Blacks clash Four changes to the starting team that beat the Wallabies, with Willie le Roux getting his 101st start B L Premium

Rassie Erasmus stuck to his tried and tested combinations for the Springboks’ Rugby Championship encounter against the All Blacks at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.

The Springbok coach made only four changes to the starting team that beat the Wallabies in Cape Town, with Jesse Kriel retaining the captaincy...